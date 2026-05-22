2026 Vinfast VF 8 Debuts – New Design, Smaller Battery, Less Range

Renowned Vietnamese electric car manufacturer, Vinfast, has just debuted their 2nd Gen version of VF 8 electric SUV. The young automotive company has been expanding their global footprint and the 2nd Gen VF 8 is their first-ever 2nd Gen model in their lineup. This recently updated SUV promises improvements in driving performance and overall experience.

New Gen Vinfast VF 8

Where design is concerned, New Gen Vinfast VF 8 brings a more modern design language, when compared to its predecessor. It gets a more striking fascia with full-width wing-shape LED DRLs, massive gloss Black grille and other contrasts. At the rear, we can see a large black applique which houses the connected LED tail lights with V insignia.

At the sides, we can see new 19-inch aerodynamic wheel design along with what looks like semi-flush door handles. There are some chrome highlights on window line to add a premium touch. On the inside, we can see a thorough redesign with 2nd Gen VF 8. Some might feel that this is a downgrade as the infotainment screen has gone to a 12.9-inch unit and the speaker count has reduced too.

However, Vinfast has added a TFT driver’s instrument cluster this time around and gave 2nd Gen VF 8 a new 2-spoke steering wheel. Gear selector continues to be column-mounted and notable features include ADAS, dual-zone climate control, memory function for driver’s seat, 360-degree cameras and more.

The most interesting factor of Vinfast VF 8 is that it has not followed the footsteps of the automotive industry where updates are concerned. The industry is moving in the direction of larger size, larger battery and more range, but 2nd Gen Vinfast VF 8 defies all that as it is smaller in size and brings a smaller battery with less capability and less range.

Smaller in dimensions!

Dimensionally, New Gen Vinfast VF 8 measures 4,701 mm in length, 1,872 mm in width, 1,670 mm in height and has a 2,840 mm long wheelbase and 170 mm ground clearance. Which is 49 mm shorter in length, 62 mm narrower in width and 110 mm shorter in wheelbase. Height has gone up by 3 mm and ground clearance up by 8 mm with the new model.

In terms of powertrains, 2nd Gen Vinfast VF 8 comes with a smaller 60.13 kWh battery pack with 500 km range as opposed to the 87.7 kWh battery the predecessor offered with 562 km range. Preceding model offered AWD option too, which new VF 8 does not. Where FWD version goes, new 2nd Gen model has 228 bhp and 330 Nm, 18 bhp and 20 Nm more.

It has to be noted that multiple owners reported quite a few issues with Vinfast VF 8 regarding the software reliability, powertrain tuning, drivetrain tuning, production quality and others. Most notable of them are speed limit of 60 mph in cold weather, overpowered creep mode which applied max torque to attain 4 mph creep speed, calibration of traction control and ABS, among others.

Vinfast proactively worked on some of these and resolved via OTA updates, but we wish none of them exist on the new model. Pricing starts from VND 999 Million, which translates to about Rs 36.28 lakh and India launch is unlikely.