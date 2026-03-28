2026 Volkswagen Polo Electric Production Version Leaks Ahead Of Launch

Most of the design features of the Volkswagen ID. Polo EV are similar to those of the Volkswagen ID. 2all concept

Volkswagen is bringing back the Polo as a fully electric model, starting with the European market. Launch is expected later this year, likely in May. Ahead of that, some new images of the production version of Volkswagen ID Polo EV have been posted on Reddit. Let’s take a closer look.

Volkswagen ID Polo EV – Design and features

As far as the core silhouette is concerned, the Polo EV appears quite similar to its discontinued ICE counterpart. The old-school, unassuming look of the legendary Polo seems to have been carried forward in most parts. This approach will help maintain a deeper connection with enthusiasts, as the Volkswagen Polo begins its electric journey.

Volkswagen has ensured that most of the features of Polo EV are largely the same as seen with the ID. 2all concept. Key highlights include wraparound headlamps with top-mounted LED DRLs, a closed-off grille and a slatted design for the bumper. Side profile has circular wheel arches, conventional front door handles, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, blacked-out B-pillars and a gently sloping roofline.

Polo EV has its charging port installed on the right side, just above the front fender. The design of the alloy wheels is largely the same as seen with the concept. However, wheel options can vary based on the variant. ORVMs are now more practical and production-ready, as compared to the super-compact units seen with the concept.

Polo EV GTI variant

Images also reveal the ID Polo GTI variant, which has a more striking presence. The Volkswagen logo appears illuminated and there are vertically-stacked LED DRLs in addition to the top-mounted DRLs. The bumper gets honeycomb-style inserts with red accents, lending it a youthful, playful character. One can also spot the exclusive GTI badging, placed on the right side.

It is likely that Polo EV GTI will get distinctive, sportier alloy wheels. It will be the first electric GTI model from Volkswagen. Dimensionally, the Polo EV is 4,053 mm long, 1,816 mm wide and 1,530 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. The ICE version sold in India was positioned as a sub-4-meter hatchback.

Interior, equipment

With the ID Polo EV, Volkswagen has focused on practicality and ease of use. There are plenty of physical buttons, along with the comprehensive digital setup. The cockpit looks busy, which could be intentional to achieve a more immersive driving experience. Key highlights include a large 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument display.

Users have the option to customize the display themes for a more personalized experience. It includes a retro mode option, inspired by the Golf Mk1. This includes a tape deck-style UI for the touchscreen and analogue-style dials on the driver’s display. There are rotary dials as well for volume control and navigating radio stations. The steering wheel has several buttons for accessing media and driver assistance functions.

Volkswagen ID Polo EV – Performance, battery, range

Polo electric will be Volkswagen’s first model to be based on the MEB+ (MEB Entry) platform. Volkswagen will be offering the ID Polo EV with battery pack options of 38 kWh and 56 kWh. Variants with the larger battery pack will have a range of up to 451 km. All variants will be offered in an FWD configuration. DC fast charging of up to 125 kW will be supported. The Polo EV GTI variant will generate max power of 226 hp.

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