2026 Volkswagen T-Roc Debuts – Larger Size, Better Equipment

Across European markets, the new 2nd-gen VW T-Roc will take on rivals like Toyota C-HR, Mazda CX-30 and Kia Niro

Volkswagen has unveiled the second-generation T-Roc with some major updates across exteriors and interiors. It is now a size bigger as well, which will appeal to target buyers. A new full hybrid (HEV) powertrain is another key highlight. New T-Roc’s launch in Europe is planned for November 2025. Let’s check out the details.

2nd-gen T-Roc – Key features

New Volkswagen T-Roc is built on the modular and multi-energy MQB evo platform. In comparison, the 1st-gen model was based on the MQB A1 platform. The new platform offers improved design flexibility, enhanced safety and better integration of hybrid systems and technology features.

While the new T-Roc retains its familiar silhouette in most parts, it exudes a bold, more dynamic presence. Making it possible are the sharper lighting elements and a prominent front grille. One can also notice full-width LED light strips at the front and rear. The crossover uses larger 20-inch wheels with top variants and has exciting new colour options.

Dimensionally, the new T-Roc is 4,373 mm long, making it 120 mm longer than its predecessor. Interiors have been spruced up, featuring premium quality materials, soft-touch surfaces and new technology integrations. A specialized fabric has been used on the dash panel, which helps create a lounge-style ambience when paired with the ambient lighting. The cockpit is entirely new and offers a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the top variant.

Other highlights include a 10-inch digital instrument display and a head-up display. Several of the features have been derived from the latest versions of the Tiguan and Golf. With a focus on practical usability, the new T-Roc retains a generous number of physical controls. It includes Volkswagen’s new multifunction digital rotary dial placed on the centre console, which can be used for selecting drive modes and accessing audio and interior settings.

Powertrain options

At the time of launch in Europe, the new T-Roc will be offered with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol four-cylinder 48V mild-hybrid powertrain. It will be available in two states of tune – 116 PS and 150 PS. Next year, the new T-Roc will be getting a 2.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine. This will be offered with the top-spec 4WD variant. All versions will be equipped with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

In 2026, the new T-Roc will also be getting a new full hybrid (HEV) powertrain. This will make the T-Roc the first Volkswagen car to get a full hybrid (HEV) powertrain. The full hybrid setup could be similar to that of Toyota’s ‘self-charging’ system. It comprises a small electric motor and a petrol engine. Although there is no official statement, the full hybrid setup could generate 134 PS or 168 PS and up to 306 Nm of torque.

An interesting thing about the 2nd-gen T-Roc is that it could be the last Volkswagen car with an ICE engine. However, a lot will depend on how the market evolves in the coming years. Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer said that new ICE vehicles could be introduced depending on demand. However, there is currently no such plan beyond the 2nd-gen T-Roc.