2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spied Testing Ahead Of Launch

After launching the new Tayron R Line last week, Volkswagen is now getting ready to launch the updated Taigun in India. Ahead of that, new shots have emerged online. Spy shots reveal a heavily camouflaged test mule, hinting that Volkswagen is preparing its own mid-cycle update for the SUV. With Skoda revealing the new Kushaq last month, it was only a matter of time before Volkswagen followed up with a refreshed version to keep the competition in check.

Design Changes Under Camouflage

The test mule seen in traffic features camouflage across the front and rear sections, suggesting that these areas will receive the most noticeable updates. The overall silhouette remains unchanged, confirming that the facelift will focus on cosmetic revisions rather than structural changes.

At the front, Taigun is expected to get a revised grille design, updated LED headlamps and a new bumper layout. Like the new Kushaq, connected lighting elements and a sharper LED signature could be part of the update. The rear may see refreshed LED tail-lamps, potentially with a connected light bar and updated bumper detailing.

Interior & Features Expected To Mirror Kushaq

Since Taigun and Kushaq share the same MQB-A0-IN platform and overall architecture, the Taigun facelift is expected to mirror many of the upgrades introduced in the new Kushaq. Interior enhancements are likely to include a larger digital instrument cluster, an updated infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, improved voice assistance and connected car technology, along with revised seat upholstery and new trim finishes.

Volkswagen may also expand the list of standard safety equipment across variants. Depending on positioning, higher trims could additionally offer features such as ventilated front seats and possibly a panoramic sunroof to remain competitive in the segment.

Engine & Transmission Options

On the mechanical front, the Taigun facelift is expected to retain the existing engine lineup. This includes the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 115 PS and 178 Nm, and the more powerful 1.5-litre TSI delivering 150 PS and 250 Nm.

The 1.0 TSI could adopt the new 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox that has been introduced with the updated Kushaq, while the 1.5 TSI is likely to continue with the 7-speed DSG automatic. Manual transmission options are also expected to remain part of the range on select variants.

Launch Timeline

Given that Skoda has already rolled out the updated Kushaq, Volkswagen is unlikely to delay Taigun’s facelift for long. An official debut could take place in the coming weeks, with launch expected by mid year.

The Taigun competes in the highly competitive mid SUV segment against rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Victoris, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, etc. With this update, Volkswagen will aim to strengthen its feature list and maintain parity with its Skoda sibling while retaining its distinct design identity.