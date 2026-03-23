2026 VW Taigun Facelift Spied In Pune – Reveals Changes In Design

Updates for Taigun facelift will be similar to that of the Kushaq facelift introduced in January 2026

Volkswagen is readying the Taigun facelift, which is expected to be launched around mid 2026. A few days back, we had seen a white coloured Taigun during night-time testing. Volkswagen has been testing the Left Hand Drive (LHD) version, which is meant for export markets. In the latest spy shots, a red coloured LHD test mule has been spotted with minimal camouflage. Let’s check out the details.

Taigun facelift – New features revealed

Volkswagen has introduced a refreshed front fascia for the Taigun facelift. As compared to the rectangular headlamp housings of the current model, the facelift gets curvy, eye-shaped units. The top mounted LED DRLs are now thicker, making them more conspicuous. The grille section is camouflaged with this test mule.

But earlier spy shots have already revealed a full-width LED strip and an illuminated Volkswagen logo. Bumper section of the Taigun facelift has been updated with horizontal slats in place of the existing mesh structures. Side profile has been retained in largely the same format as the current model.

However, the alloys have a new design and come in a blacked out finish. Dual-tone alloys are likely to be available, depending on the variant. Taigun has features such as a prominent shoulder line, conventional door handles, a shark fin antenna and roof rails.

At the rear, the tail lamps have been refreshed and appear to be larger in size. These could be interconnected with an LED strip. An illuminated Volkswagen badge in red could also be introduced, something similar to the Skoda Kushaq facelift. Rear bumper has been updated for a smoother, polished appearance.

Interior, equipment upgrade

While interiors of the Taigun facelift are yet to be spotted, it is expected that the SUV will borrow much of the updates from the Kushaq facelift. Possibilities include rear seat massager, panoramic sunroof (standard across all variants), a 10.25 inch digital cockpit with turn-by-turn navigation, a 10.1 inch touchscreen infotainment system, AI companion app powered by Google, and powered and ventilated front seats.

New 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission

Similar to the Kushaq facelift, the Taigun facelift is expected to get a new 8 speed torque converter automatic with the 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine. This new transmission will be replacing the existing 6-speed automatic option.

The existing 6-speed manual transmission will be carried over. The 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine generates 115 PS and 178 Nm of torque. Taigun is also available with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, which generates 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 7-speed DSG transmission.

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This powertrain will be carried over with the facelift model. Taigun facelift is expected to be launched around mid-2026. In addition to popular options such as Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos, the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun facelift will have to deal with new rivals such as Tata Sierra, Renault Duster and Nissan Tekton.













