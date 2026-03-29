2026 Wuling Mini EV (Comet Based) Launch Price CNY 45k (Rs 6.15 L)

Since Hongguang Mini EV (China) and MG Comet EV (India) are part of the SAIC ecosystem, there could be a possibility of sharing updates and new features

Wuling has introduced the 2026 Hongguang Mini EV in the Chinese market, priced in the range of CNY 44,800 to CNY 54,800 (Rs 6.15 lakh to Rs 7.53 lakh). Originally launched in 2020, the Hongguang Mini EV is one of the bestselling entry-level electric cars in China. It is closely linked to the Wuling Air EV, which later underpinned the MG Comet EV sold in India. Let’s check out the updates introduced with the 2026 Wuling Hongguang Mini EV.

2026 Wuling Hongguang Mini EV – What’s new?

Wuling has introduced comprehensive updates for the 2026 Hongguang Mini EV across exterior and interior. Four variants are on offer, with range options of 205 km (CLTC) and 301 km. The base Advanced variant, priced at CNY 44,800, has a range of 205 km. Next is the Premium variant with the same range, priced at CNY 49,800 (Rs 6.84 lakh).

Pricing is the same for the 301 km range version of the Advanced variant. The top-spec Premium variant with 301 km range is priced at CNY 54,800 (Rs 7.53 lakh). While retaining the four-door and four-seat format, the 2026 Wuling Hongguang Mini EV gets a refreshed exterior. The compact EV stands out with its elegant combination of boxy proportions and rounded elements.

Key highlights include circular headlamps and LED DRLs, a closed-off grille and a compact bonnet. Side profile has conventional body-coloured door handles, blacked-out pillars and distinctive alloy wheels designed for aerodynamic efficiency. At the rear, the taillamps have the same basic circular format as the lighting setup used at the front. Wuling has introduced three new colours with the 2026 Hongguang Mini EV.

For enhanced durability and finish, an eight-layer paint process has been used for the 2026 Hongguang Mini EV. Dimensionally, the EV is 3,268 mm long, 1,520 mm wide and 1,575 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,190 mm. While the wheelbase is the same as earlier, the EV has made slight gains in length and height. Turning radius of 4.5 meters is the same as earlier.

Interior, equipment

2026 Wuling Hongguang Mini EV utilizes a dual-tone brown and white interior theme. The seats follow the same basic format. The dashboard has been refreshed and now features flexible storage options. Another key update is a column-mounted gear selector. This ensures a roomier experience by freeing up space in the centre console.

Other highlights include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with updated UI that features drop-down control menus. Users can choose from four preset modes – Rest, Pet Mode, Camping and Rain/Snow. The infotainment system supports Huawei HiCar, Apple CarPlay and CarLink via OTA updates.

A number of functions such as vehicle start and AC on/off can be accessed remotely. With 20 thoughtfully integrated storage compartments, the cabin offers added practicality and a more comfortable, home-like feel. Large items can also be accommodated, as the EV offers 838 litres of boot space with the rear seats folded.

Safety kit onboard the 2026 Wuling Hongguang Mini EV includes two airbags and electronic stability control (ESC). The EV utilizes a ring-shaped cage body structure. It is made from 60% high-strength steel and uses 1500 MPa material across critical areas. Hongguang Mini EV has disc brakes on all four wheels.

Performance, battery, range

2026 Wuling Hongguang Mini EV is equipped with a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. It supplies power to a 30 kW (41 PS) electric motor. Users can choose either the 205 km or the 301 km range variant. The EV can accelerate from 0 to 50 km/h in 4.56 seconds. Energy consumption is rated at 8.9 kWh/100 km. With DC fast charging, 30% to 80% charge can be achieved in 35 minutes. For seamless operations in low-temperature conditions, the Hongguang Mini EV is equipped with a dedicated battery heating system.