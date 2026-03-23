2026 Yamaha Aerox Alpha YECVT Debuts For Japan – India Launch?

India Yamaha Motor has been one of the most notable premium motorcycle manufacturers in the country. The company also has a couple of 125cc scooters (RayZR and Fascino) and then a sporty enthusiastic 155cc scooter (Aerox). In India, Aerox contends with other big displacement scooters like Hero Xoom 160 and Aprilia SR 175.

Globally, Yamaha Aerox is offered in different versions including a Alpha version with YECVT. Until now, Yamaha Aerox Alpha was limited to ASEAN nations like Indonesia. For the first time, Yamaha Aerox Alpha is launching in Japan in a MY26 avatar with new colours. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Yamaha Aerox Alpha YECVT

For the first time, Yamaha is launching Aerox Alpha in Japan, which was previously reserved for ASEAN nations like Indonesia. Currently, Yamaha offers X Force and NMax maxi-style scooters with a 155cc engine in Japan. When launched, Aerox Alpha will be the third of its kind and bears the appeal of a sporty scooter rather than a maxi scooter.

For MY26 version, Yamaha might introduce a bunch of new colours for Japan. One of which can be seen in the pictures. It is unclear whether there will be variants with Aerox Alpha in Japan, like there are in Indonesia. Speaking of, there are three variants – Standard, Cybercity and Turbo.

Standard gets three colours – Black, Red and Blue. Cybercity gets one – Matte Blue Red, Cybercity ABS gets two – Matte Purple Black and White Pearl Blue. Turbo gets one – Elixir Dark Silver. Turbo Ultimate brings some cosmetic updates over the same colourway. Lastly, there is Turbo 70th Livery with its own colourway.

Features & Equipment

Where design is concerned, Yamaha Alpha has a unique look when compared to Aerox 155 which is on sale in India. Sort of like the updated version of India-spec Aerox 155. It gets a unique lighting signature, new projector LED headlights, new LED tail lights and LED turn indicators with emergency stop signal.

Features-wise, Yamaha Aerox Alpha gets more than India-spec model. These include a TFT cluster with navigation and three display modes, 2 riding modes (T & S), Turbo Y-Shift with three throttle modes (low, medium, high), dual disc brakes, gas charged rear shock absorber suspension (something India-spec model needs) and more.

Other notable elements include a central spine where fuel tank is housed, a 24.5L boot, smart key system, ABS, traction control and more. The same 155cc single-cyl liquid-cooled engine with VVA does duty in 2026 Yamaha Aerox Alpha for Japan with 15.4 PS and 14.2 Nm. The YECVT with Turbo variants allows for aforementioned throttle modes too.

In Indonesia, prices start from IDR 29,900,000 (Rs 1.65 lakh) and goes till IDR 39,950,000 (Rs 2.2 lakh). India Yamaha Motor has not confirmed whether Aerox Alpha will launch here, but we wish it does.

Also read – Yamaha Fascino 125 facelift spied in showroom