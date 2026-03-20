2026 Yamaha Fascino 125 Facelift Spied – Rear Design Updated

Yamaha’s upcoming Fascino 125 facelift has been spotted undisguised ahead of its official launch. The scooter appears to have arrived at a dealership, likely for technician training, indicating that launch could be just around the corner. Sales of Fascino are about 5k to 6k every month.

Rear Design Changes Visible

The most noticeable update is at the rear. The facelifted model gets a revised turn indicator setup, now positioned as separate units on either side instead of being integrated into a single cluster like before. This gives the rear a cleaner and slightly more premium appearance. Additionally, Yamaha has updated the decals above the ‘Fascino S’ branding, adding a fresh visual element. The tail lamp design remains largely similar, retaining its sleek look.

Overall Design Remains Familiar

Apart from these updates, the overall design remains largely unchanged. Fascino continues with its retro-modern styling, smooth body panels and compact proportions. The front and side profile do not show any major visual revisions in these spy shots.

Mechanically, the facelift is expected to continue with the same 125cc air-cooled, fuel-injected Blue Core hybrid engine. This setup produces around 8.2 PS and 10.3 Nm, and comes with Yamaha’s Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system for silent starts and hybrid assist for better acceleration.

Key features are expected to be carried forward, including automatic stop-start system, side-stand engine cut-off, and Yamaha’s Y-Connect Bluetooth connectivity. Higher variants could continue to offer a digital instrument console, while updates like a colour TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation and music control may also be introduced depending on variant positioning. The scooter also offers practical hardware such as telescopic front suspension, UBS braking system with front disc option, and lightweight construction for better efficiency.

Expected Price

The current Fascino 125 is priced between around Rs 75k to Rs 95k (ex-sh). With the facelift updates, prices could see a slight increase depending on feature additions. With units already reaching dealerships for internal training, Yamaha is likely to launch the Fascino 125 facelift soon. The update focuses on subtle design tweaks and feature enhancements to keep the scooter competitive in the 125cc segment.