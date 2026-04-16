2026 Yamaha Fascino Launch Price Rs 76.5k – New Rear Design

Yamaha has introduced an updated version of Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid in India, featuring a refreshed design with focus on improving its visual appeal and urban usability. Prices for the updated Fascino range start from Rs 76,500 (ex-showroom).

Refreshed Rear Design

The key highlight of this update is a redesigned rear section. Yamaha has reworked the tail profile with a more compact look, making the scooter appear slimmer and more agile. The updated design includes a new tail lamp setup with V-shaped signature, along with revised flashers and body panels.

These changes aim to enhance the scooter’s overall styling, while also improving its manoeuvrability in city conditions. New decals have also been introduced as part of this update. The design revisions have been developed by Yamaha’s India R&D team, based on customer feedback.

Variants And Prices

The entry-level Drum variant is available in colours like Vivid Red, Metallic Black and Metallic White. Disc variant gets options such as Cool Blue Metallic, Metallic Light Green and Dark Matte Blue. The top-spec Fascino S is offered in Matte Grey and Matte Black shades. Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid is offered in multiple variants with different colour options. Price ranges from Rs 76,500 to Rs 95,200 ex-sh.

Fascino 125 continues to be powered by Yamaha’s Blue Core Hybrid 125cc engine. It gets Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system with features like Silent Start, Stop & Start System and Power Assist for improved initial acceleration. Other features include telescopic front suspension, side stand engine cut-off, 21-litre under-seat storage and E20 fuel compatibility. The top-spec Fascino S variant gets a colour TFT display with smartphone connectivity, including turn-by-turn navigation and Answer Back function.

1.5 Million Milestone

Yamaha has also announced that Fascino has crossed 1.5 million units in cumulative production since its launch in 2015. The scooter has seen multiple updates over the years, including transition to 125cc, fuel injection and hybrid technology.

Mr. Hajime Aota, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group, said, “The journey of Yamaha’s Fascino reflects our unwavering dedication to evolving with our customers. While our 1.5 million production milestone stands as a powerful testament to the trust placed in our products, we remain committed to pushing boundaries. As the preferences of today’s youth shift toward more diverse and sophisticated expressions of style, the new Fascino has been thoughtfully transformed into a trendsetting, unisex mobility solution. This evolution, led by our India-based R&D team, ensures that the refined design and trusted hybrid performance resonate with every rider seeking a perfect blend of innovation and practicality. We believe this new chapter for the Fascino will redefine the standard for urban commuting in India.”