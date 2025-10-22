2026 Yamaha NMax 155 Gets Updated CVT With Downshift Feature

If you’re a riding a motorcycle with a constant-ratio sequential gearbox and you need to overtake someone, you would just bang down the gears and zoom past vehicles. On a mainstream scooter, that is not possible because of the CVT gearbox where ratios are infinite. So, you have to wait for the CVT gearbox to do its thing.

With 2026 Yamaha NMax 155 Tech Max scooter, the company is fixing this issue with a downshift button on the switchgear that will instantly bring more torque into the equation. Like you have just downshifted on a traditional gearbox. Yamaha calls it YECVT and it aims to make the overall riding experience more engaging to riders. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Yamaha NMax 155 Tech Max

For MY26 version, Yamaha has given NMax 155 Tech Max YECVT gearbox and not a lot more changes. It continues to get disc brake setup at both ends, a 4.2-inch TFT screen and the same 155cc liquid-cooled 4V engine as Aerox 155.

As part of the new YECVT gearbox, 2026 Yamaha NMax 155 Tech Max gets a Downshift toggle on left-side switchgear. This is coupled with the two Ride Modes – Town and Sport. ‘Downshifting’ will activate Sport Mode where transmission response favours performance with higher revs, simulating a downshift on a conventional gearbox.

Town Mode on the other hand, keeps engine revs lower, simulating an upshift or a higher gear on a conventional gearbox. This allows rider to tune transmission response to suit their needs, negating the wait time for performance to kick in during quick overtakes.

How does it work?

While CVTs have a single conical structure that infinitely controls final gear ratio, OEMs take the experience further with Electronic Transmission Control and Hydraulics to hold the belt drive at desired diameter of the cone to virtually simulate a fixed gear ratio. This is usually seen in cars and large displacement scooters, but Yamaha is bringing this technology to smaller displacement scooters.

Yamaha seems to be offering two such ratios where the belt drive is brought into contact with the conical element at two desired diameters for two different ratios. It has to be noted that engine braking also differs with these two ratios as well.

Will it launch in India?

Yamaha Motor India Pvt Ltd has been subtly hinting the launch of NMax 155 in the country. It was showcased here in February 2024 and then teased in September 2024. There is a good probability that it might launch in India at the company’s November 11th event. No official confirmations have been made.

However, it is less likely to be the model equipped with the company’s new YECVT transmission that simulates a downshift to boost performance.

