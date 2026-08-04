2026 Yamaha R15, MT15 MotoGP Edition Launched – FZ Gets New Colours

India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd is re-launching the iconic Monster Energy MotoGP Editions of their popular 150cc offerings in India. We’re talking about the YZF-R15 and MT-15 as both of these motorcycles now get Monster Energy MotoGP Editions starting from Rs 1.76 lakh (Ex-sh). Alongside that, Yamaha has also launched new colours to FZ lineup.

2026 Yamaha R15, MT15 MotoGP Editions

The company is showing their commitment to performance enthusiasts and reinforcing their rich racing legacy by launching Monster Energy MotoGP Editions of R15 V4 and MT-15 Ver 2.0. Prices of Monster Energy MotoGP Editions start from Rs 1,76,050 with R15 V4 and then Rs 1,77,230 with MT-15 Ver 2.0.

The company offered Monster Energy MotoGP Editions of these motorcycles before and is now re-launching them based on popular demand. Mechanically, both the motorcycles still retain the same 155cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine with 18.4 PS of peak power and 14.2 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Globally, Yamaha has a vast portfolio of exciting and enthusiastic motorcycle and scooter lineup, but India Yamaha Motor has merely dipped a pinky finger in that pond. In India, 150cc class R15 and MT-15 are Yamaha’s flagship offerings right now and both of these motorcycles have just received special edition colourways to appeal to buyers further.

As part of the R15 V4 and MT-15 Ver 2.0 Monster Energy MotoGP Editions, Yamaha is offering a racing livery with the exciting Monster Energy branding. Other dedicated MotoGP inspired livery can be seen on tank shrouds, fuel tank, side panels and other places, giving buyers a taste of Yamaha’s racing DNA.

New Colours With FZ

The ‘Lord Of The Streets’, Yamaha FZ, has received a minor MY26 update where the street fighter gets new colour options to choose from. 2026 FZ-S Fi Hybrid now gets a new Ice Storm colourway. Existing Matte Black colourway received a fresh and sportier graphics for a more dynamic appearance.

On the other hand, FZ-S Fi gets a new Metallic Black colourway, enhancing the bike’s bold aesthetics. Mechanically, 2026 Yamaha FZ continues to be the same product and all of its many variations and variants have been retained as well.