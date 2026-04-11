2026 Yamaha R3 and R25 Start At JPY 690k (Rs 4.04 Lakh) – New Colours

Apart from the new colour additions, there are no other major changes to the 2026 Yamaha YZF-R25 and YZF-R3

Yamaha will be launching the 2026 YZF-R25 ABS (R25) and YZF-R3 ABS (R3) on May 28 in Japan. This is primarily a colour refresh for the lightweight supersport models. Ahead of the launch, the new colour options for these bikes have been revealed. Especially exciting is the new ‘light green’ colour, which seems to be inspired by the recent ‘Y2K’ fashion trend. Let’s check out the details.

2026 Yamaha R3 and R25 – New colours

One of the new colour options for Yamaha R25 and R3 is the signature Blue shade. This is a classic colour associated with Yamaha Racing. This Blue shade has been used with multiple bikes in Yamaha’s 2026 YZF-R series. This colour scheme combines blue and black surfaces for a dynamic presence. Even the wheels are shaded all blue. The model lettering is in white, highlighted with subtle graphics in an aqua shade.

Another good option is the all-black shade, which complements the bike’s sporty presence. This variant has a glossy finish across most of the primary parts such as the fenders, fairing, suspension, engine casing and fuel tank. The model lettering and the graphics are in a grey shade. Expressing raw power and dominance, the all-black shade can appeal to a wide segment of users.

While the blue and all-black shades have their relevance, these are not that uncommon. For a truly distinctive look, the new light green colour seems like the perfect choice. Along with the prominent light green shade, this colour palette combines shades of deep red. The latter can be seen on the fender tip, fairing and fuel tank.

Rest of the surfaces appear to have a matte black finish. The friendly, playful vibes of this colour variant could appeal to Gen Z users. Both bikes will continue with the 70th Anniversary Edition, which utilizes an exciting mix of red and white, along with blacked-out parts. This variant has sporty track-themed graphics and comes with golden USD forks.

Performance, pricing

Powering the R25 is a 249cc, liquid-cooled DOHC parallel twin-cylinder engine that generates 35 PS and 23 Nm of torque. In comparison, the Yamaha R3 is powered by a 320cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine. It generates 42 PS and 30 Nm of torque. While the engines are basically the same, the R3’s engine utilizes a larger bore of 68 mm, as compared to 60 mm of the R25. The stroke of 44.1 mm is the same for both bikes.

Both bikes are dimensionally the same and have the same basic specifications. Seat height of 780 mm makes these bikes suitable for a wide segment of users. The bikes have 17-inch wheels at both ends, wrapped in 110/70 front and 140/70 rear tubeless tyres. Braking setup comprises disc brakes at both ends.

Where pricing is concerned, the 2026 Yamaha R25 will retail at JPY 690,800 (Rs 4.04 lakh) for the three new colour variants. The 70th Anniversary Edition of R25 is available at JPY 710,800 (Rs 4.16 lakh). 2026 Yamaha R3 is available at a starting price of JPY 726,000 (Rs 4.25 lakh). The 70th Anniversary Edition of R3 is priced at JPY 748,000 (Rs 4.37 lakh).