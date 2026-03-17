2026 Yamaha Tricity 300 Debuts – World’s First Scooter With Airbag

In addition to the airbag, the 2026 Tricity 300 gets sportier styling, enhanced braking, new TFT dash and new colours

Yamaha has unveiled the 2026 Tricity 300 for European markets, with launch expected in Q2 2026. A 3-wheeled scooter, Yamaha Tricity 300 offers enhanced safety and utility in comparison to a standard scooter. The 2026 version gets multiple updates, making the scooter significantly more desirable. Let’s check out the details.

2026 Yamaha Tricity 300 – What’s new?

Most notable update for the 2026 Yamaha Tricity 300 is its advanced airbag system. This has been developed in collaboration with Autoliv, a leading automotive safety supplier. With this update, Yamaha Tricity 300 has emerged as the world’s first production scooter to be equipped with an airbag.

The technology is not new, although its use in production models is quite limited. In the mainstream two-wheeler segment, the only other option with an airbag is the Honda Gold Wing. However, there’s a significant difference between the prices of Gold Wing and Tricity 300.

Tricity 300’s airbag system works in a manner similar to what we see in cars. G-force sensors are used to detect a sudden deceleration, which is the case in the event of a frontal crash. This triggers the airbag mounted in the cockpit. However, the purpose of an airbag in a scooter is different in comparison to that of a car.

On the Tricity 300, the airbag helps prevent the rider from being thrown over the handlebars in a frontal impact. The airbag absorbs the kinetic energy in such an event, reducing the risk of injuries to the rider. In comparison, the airbag system in a car is designed to work in combination with the seatbelt. It primarily protects the occupant from hitting the steering wheel or dashboard.

Improved design, new features

2026 Yamaha Tricity 300 has a sportier presence with its new body styling. Key updates include new triple LED position lamps and sharper fairing across the front and upper body. This improved contemporary design makes the 2026 Tricity 300 better aligned with the expectations of urban users. At the rear, the tail lamps have also been updated in a split line format. Colour options for 2026 Yamaha Tricity 300 include Milky White, Zen green and Power Grey.

Braking setup has been upgraded with a new Brake Control (BC) system, designed to prevent wheel lock. It also helps to control chassis behaviour. The Brake Control operates based on data sourced from the scooter’s Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU). Tricity 300 also has Unified Brake System (UBS), which balances the front and rear braking automatically.

Another key update is a new 4.2-inch colour TFT instrument console and a 2.8-inch LCD dash for vehicle information. When paired with Yamaha’s MyRide app, users can take incoming calls, view emails and access music and SMS notifications. Full-map Garmin navigation is now integrated directly into the dashboard as standard.

Features that have been carried forward include traction control, Leaning Multi-Wheel (LMW) technology, Standing Assist System, parking brake and foot brake, large 14-inch wheels, keyless system and a large underseat storage.

Same powertrain

Powering the 2026 Yamaha Tricity 300 is a 292 cc, liquid cooled, SOHC, single cylinder engine that generates 28 PS and 28.9 Nm of torque. It is paired with a V-belt automatic transmission. Rated fuel efficiency is 30.3 km/l. While there are no changes to the engine, the scooter uses a new catalytic converter inside the exhaust silencer. This has been introduced to achieve compliance with the stricter emission standards.

2026 Yamaha Tricity 300 will be available across showrooms in Europe in Q2, 2026. Prices could be announced in the near future. Buyers will have the option to choose the standard version or the one that has the airbag. In the Indian market, Yamaha has no plans to launch this new scooter.