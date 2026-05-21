2026 Yamaha XSR155 Launched In Japan – Price JPY 490K (Rs 2.97 L)

Catering to neo retro motorcycle enthusiasts in Japan, Yamaha has just launched the XSR155 at home turf. This motorcycle is primarily on sale in select ASEAN markets and is now found its way home. Launch price in Japan is JPY 490,000 (approx Rs 2.97 lakh) before 10% consumption tax.

Deliveries are said to start from June 30 and the sales goal for XSR155 in Japan is said to be around 4,000 units per year. Unlike India where XSR155 is launched in five colours, Japan gets only three including a Black shade which we are envying. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Yamaha XSR155 Launched

In India, Yamaha XSR155 was launched in four colours – Metallic Grey, Metallic Blue, Vivid Red and Greyish Green Metallic. Recently, India Yamaha Motor launched a Metallic Black colour for a stealthy look. In Japan, Yamaha XSR155 is offered in three colours only – Light Blue Ish Gray Metallic 9, Greenish Gray Metallic 2 and then Black Metallic 12.

Light Blue Ish Gray Metallic 9 looks almost identical to the Metallic Grey in India and Greenish Gray Metallic 2 looks almost identical to Greyish Green Metallic in India. Black Metallic 12, however, is a much more attractive and special colour when compared to the Metallic Black we get here in India.

Black Metallic 12 is also the launch colour, which is heroically placed in all official burbs and TVC material. It gets Gold pinstriping on fuel tank and on side body panels that add a lot of character and sophistication. Even the Yamaha logo gets a Red backdrop for its White font, which looks classy and elegant.

India-spec vs Japan-spec

Other than the Black colour, there aren’t many changes between India-spec and Japan-spec Yamaha XSR155. They both share the same 155cc liquid-cooled VVA engine, Diamond chassis, teardrop fuel tank, circular LCD instrument cluster, circular LED headlight, single-piece seat with ribbed pattern, circular tail light, stubby exhaust, USD front forks, rear mono-shock, disc brakes with dual-channel ABS and the works.

Where they differ are primarily in three key areas (apart from the colour differences in Black). Japan-spec XSR155 gets a new design for its alloy wheels, which looks more stylish than India-spec model. Still 17-inchers, though. Japan-spec model is tuned differently and it makes slightly more power at 19 PS, as opposed to 18.4 PS in India.

Another difference is the fact that the Japan-spec model gets halogen turn indicators. In India, we get LED turn indicators. In Japan, XSR155 is rated at 48.1 km/l fuel efficiency. Will India Yamaha Motor introduces this new colour in India? Only time will tell.







