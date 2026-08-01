2027 BMW 7 Series Bookings Open In India – Launch Soon

The 2027 version of BMW’s flagship 7 Series sedan made a global debut a couple of months ago in April 2026. On 1st of August 2026, BMW Group India commenced the bookings of 2027 7 Series, which will be offered in both ICE and EV versions (i7). In the USA, 2027 BMW 7 Series start from USD 107,750 (approx Rs 1.01 Cr).

Authorised BMW dealerships are accepting bookings for 2027 BMW 7 Series and prospective buyers can choose the official website to register interests too. A launch timeline for the Indian market is not yet revealed, but is expected to happen sooner or later. When launched, Mercedes-Benz S Class and Audi Q7 will be in the crosshairs of 2027 BMW 7 Series.

2027 BMW 7 Series Bookings

Embodying a few design changes and paying homage to the brand’s Neue Klasse design language, the 2027 BMW 7 Series made its global debut. The Neue Klasse effect is particularly evident in the tail lights, but there is good news where overall design direction of 7 Series is concerned, because of this 2027 update.

We say this because 7 Series design split opinions among enthusiasts for being polarizing ever since it first debuted in 2022. With the new 2027 BMW 7 Series, there is a redesigned fascia, courtesy of vertically oriented headlights, sleeker LED DRLs and a more profound illuminated kidney grille along with a much cleaner bumper with more body coloured elements and less black elements.

This design works, in our opinion, as the new 7 Series packs a blend of striking, imposing, muscular, stately and sporty at once. It looks exponentially less polarizing than it used to be. Neue Klasse effect can be seen in the rear where tail lights have gotten larger and are now close to being connected. There’s more body coloured elements for a more stately appeal.

Side silhouette is vastly carried over and so are the dual-tone paint schemes. Interior has been refreshed and the most notable addition has to be BMW Panoramic iDrive, which is a sleek screen which stretches almost the entire width of the dashboard incorporating the instrument cluster along with many other functionalities.

Features & Equipment

Other elements like 17.9-inch free-standing infotainment screen along with 14.6-inch co-driver display and the radical steering wheel design draw attention. Multiple interior colour themes, exquisite materials, finest upholstery materials, 31.8-inch 8K drop down rear entertainment screen, Bowers & Wilkins audio system, 30% reduced wiring harness, 20 times more computing power and more sophisticated driver assistance features are notable.

Powertrain options for India are yet to be confirmed, but BMW has announced that both ICE and EV versions will be offered. 2027 BMW 7 Series 740 and 740 xDrive will be powered by a 3.0L 6-cyl Petrol engine. A 750e xDrive PHEV is announced, while a 760i xDrive with a V8 may be in the pipeline. At BEV side, 2027 BMW i7 will get up to 112.5 kWh battery, up to 250 kW DC charging, and the top-spec i7 60 xDrive offers 563 km range and 4.6s 0-97 km/h sprint.