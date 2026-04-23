2027 BMW 7 Series, i7 Debuts – Neue Klasse Design, More Features

BMW has been on a new design journey, which we can see with their Neue Klasse range of vehicles. While the new platform from Neue Klasse is exclusive to those vehicles, the new design language and technology is being trickled down on current platform models too. The just launched 2027 BMW 7 Series and i7 are stark examples of this. Let’s take a closer look.

2027 BMW 7 Series and i7

While BMW 7 Series received mixed opinions regarding its looks, the newer 2027 model brings revised aesthetics which look better than it did before. We can see a sharper and bolder look for a stately appearance. New LED DRLs are flatter and LED headlights are now vertically oriented and neatly hidden into the air intakes.

Kidney grilles have gotten narrower and there is now more body coloured elements and less blackened elements, which works in its favour. At the sides, stately silhouette remains and gets new wheel designs. Rear is where we can see Neue Klasse influence in tail lights, which are now larger and almost connected. There are still some black elements around rear bumper area.

2027 BMW i7 also follows a similar design journey and some versions of 7 Series and i7 even get the dual tone paint job as well. On the inside, the most notable element with 2027 BMW 7 Series and i7 is BMW Panoramic iDrive which brings Panoramic Vision full-width windscreen projection, which first debuted with the latest iterations of iX3 and i3 along with upcoming 5 Series facelift, i5 and X5.

This Panoramic iDrive acts as the instrument cluster and compliments the futuristic steering wheel. Also part of the equation is a 17.9-inch free standing central infotainment screen. 2027 model brings a 14.6-inch co-driver entertainment screen which supports streaming, games and more. It sort of looks like an after thought.

Rear screen now supports touch inputs

The rear 31.8-inch 8K theatre screen has been carried over, but is now a touchscreen and supports video calls via an inbuilt camera. This screen also supports HDMI inputs, which can mirror laptop screens or even streaming sticks. An 18-speaker 575W system is standard and a 36-speaker 1,925W system is optional, both from Bowers & Wilkins.

There is 20 times more computing power, thanks to new Neue Klasse electrical architecture, which reduces wiring harness by 30%. Alexa integration allows conversational capabilities too. Powering the new 2027 BMW 7 Series 740 and 740 xDrive is a 400 PS 3.0L 6-cyl engine. There will be a plug-in Hybrid 750e xDrive in early 2027, with around 490 PS total system output. A V8 M Performance 760i version may be in the pipeline too.

With 2027 BMW i7, we get new and more energy dense 6th Gen cylindrical cells which boost total battery capacity to 112.5 kWh and they support 250 kW DC fast charging. The 544 PS i7 60 xDrive offers 563 km range and 4.6s 0-97 km/h sprint, while i7 50 xDrive has 455 PS of peak power and can sprint to 97 km/h in 5.3 seconds. 2027 BMW 7 Series prices start from USD 101,350 (Rs 95.33 Lakh) and 2027 BMW i7 starts from USD 107,750 (Rs 1.01 Cr).

















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