2027 Honda City Facelift Spied Testing Before Launch – Details

Since the next-gen Honda City is arriving in India in 2028, major changes are unlikely with the 2026 facelift

India’s executive sedan segment will see a refreshed lineup in 2026. Hyundai has already introduced the Verna facelift, whereas the facelifts of Skoda Slavia, VW Virtus and Honda City are being readied. Latest spy shots are of the City facelift, spotted testing in Brazil. Let’s check out the details to understand how this links to the India-spec model.

2026 Honda City facelift – What’s new?

Honda City facelift has been spotted wearing full camouflage. It is expected that the updated model will focus primarily on cosmetic enhancements. Spy shots from Brazil reveal a revised grille and a more prominent bumper. The headlights have been updated as well for a sportier presence. These changes seem inspired by the design of the newer Honda Civic.

Side profile could be updated with a fresh set of alloy wheels. At the rear, the bumpers could get some new detailing. Dimensionally, the Honda City facelift will remain largely the same. There can be some slight changes in the length with the updated bumper. Inside, the Honda City facelift is expected to get updated seat upholstery.

Most other features are expected to be the same as earlier. In India, the 2026 Honda City facelift could get new features such as a 360° camera and ventilated seats as standard. Reports from Brazil state that the changes seen with the test mule will be exclusive to their own market. However, it is possible that the Brazil-spec 2026 City facelift and the India-spec version could get a similar set of updates.

A similar approach was followed with the 2023 Honda City facelift, with both the Indian and Brazilian versions getting similar updates. In Brazil, Honda is expected to introduce the 2026 City facelift at the Interlagos Festival (August 2026).

Same powertrain, equipment

2026 Honda City facelift in India and Brazil will continue with their existing powertrain options. In India, the Honda City facelift is offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated, water cooled, inline-4 cylinder, i-VTEC DOHC engine. It generates 121 PS and 145 Nm of torque, and is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT transmission. Honda City in India is E20 compliant.

In comparison, the Brazilian Honda City generates 126 PS. Torque output is 155 Nm with ethanol and 152 Nm with gasoline. The engine is paired with a 7-speed CVT automatic transmission. Both engines are similar in terms of their architecture and displacement. However, they can’t be termed identical due to differences in power figures, fuel-type calibration, rev limits and transmission options.

While the wish list may be long with the 2026 Honda facelift, the equipment is expected to be largely the same as earlier. India-spec Honda City has features such as an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and an 8-speaker surround sound system.

Other highlights include ambient lighting, leather wrapped shift knob, PM 2.5 air filter and fully automatic climate control. Safety kit is pretty robust, including a comprehensive range of Level 2 ADAS features.

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