2027 Hyundai Bayon SUV Spied In India – New Mid Size SUV Below Creta

New Hyundai Compact SUV Spied Testing In Hyderabad – Bayon-Based Crossover For India

Just days after Hyundai officially confirmed plans to launch two all-new SUVs in India by March 2027, one of those upcoming models has now been spied testing on Indian roads. The heavily camouflaged mid size SUV test mule was spotted in Hyderabad wearing Tamil Nadu temporary registration plates, hinting that development and validation testing is now underway.

Based on proportions and details visible in the spy shots, this appears to be Hyundai’s upcoming Bayon-based crossover SUV for India. Internally codenamed BC4i, the new SUV will slot between Venue and Creta in Hyundai’s lineup. Hat tip to Car Kosam for sharing these exclusive spy shots.

Positioned Between Venue And Creta

The upcoming SUV is expected to measure around 4.2 metres in length, making it smaller than Creta but larger than Venue. While earlier reports suggested it could rival crossover models like Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor, it is now clear that Hyundai will position it in the midsize SUV segment.

This would allow Hyundai to target buyers looking for a more premium and spacious SUV without stretching to Creta pricing. The move also mirrors strategies seen from rivals like Maruti Suzuki, which now operates both Victoris and Grand Vitara in the mid SUV segment.

The spy shots reveal a crossover-like silhouette with a relatively upright stance, thick body cladding and roof rails. The rear section appears flatter and taller than typical coupe-style crossovers, suggesting Hyundai could be prioritising practicality and cabin space. The angular LED tail light matches that of the Bayon spied in the international market, so does the alloy wheel design.

Bayon Platform With India-Focused Changes

India-spec Bayon Mid Size SUV is expected to feature substantial localisation and market-specific changes. The test mule seen in Hyderabad has chunkier proportions, a taller roofline and a wider rear section. Even the roof rails are a bit chunkier than the ones spotted in international spec Bayon.

Hyundai is likely to offer the BC4i with a naturally aspirated petrol engine along with a factory-fitted CNG option. If launched, this could become Hyundai’s first CNG-powered SUV above 4 metres in length.

The CNG version is expected to use a dual-cylinder setup similar to Tata Motors’ implementation, helping preserve boot space while improving practicality. Hyundai’s focus here appears to be on fuel efficiency and lower running costs rather than outright performance. With CNG demand witnessing strong growth across India, especially in urban markets, Hyundai seems keen to strengthen its position in the affordable SUV space.

Feature and Tech loaded

Hyundai is also expected to heavily differentiate the upcoming SUV through features and technology. The company has consistently focused on connected tech, premium interiors and driver assistance systems across its recent launches. Expected features could include a large touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, connected car tech and ADAS functions etc.

Hyundai’s aggressive SUV expansion strategy comes at a time when competition from Tata Motors and Mahindra has intensified significantly across segments. With this new crossover, Hyundai appears to be targeting a wider audience looking for a balance of SUV styling, practicality, features and affordability.