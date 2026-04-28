2027 Hyundai Creta Looks Visibly Longer, Larger Road Presence – New Spy Shots

3rd-gen Creta has shifted to the all-new K3 platform, which unlocks improved driving dynamics and enhanced safety

Even with many rivals over the years, Hyundai Creta remains a bestseller in the 4.2m – 4.5m compact SUV segment. Hyundai is working on the new-gen Creta, which is expected to further enhance the ownership experience across multiple areas. Ahead of its launch in 2027, test mules have been spotted frequently in recent months. Latest spy shots from USA reveal the SUV’s road presence and other details. Let’s take a closer look.

3rd-gen Hyundai Creta – What’s new?

Similar to the previous test mules, this one too wears heavy camouflage. Visible details include rectangular headlamps, an upright bonnet and a boxy profile. On the side, one can see new alloy wheels, dual-tone ORVMs with integrated turn signals, a shark fin antenna and a slightly tapering roofline. Earlier spy shots had revealed pixel-style lighting elements. New Creta is expected to get a refreshed grille and front and rear bumpers.

New-gen Creta is expected to be dimensionally bigger than the current model. The latter is 4,330 mm long, whereas the new Creta could be close to 4,500 mm in length. The larger dimensions are possible with the new K3 platform. 2nd-gen Seltos uses this same platform and measures 4,460 mm in length. The new K3 platform offers various other benefits such as improved rigidity, low NVH levels and enhanced structural strength.

In addition to enhancing road presence, the larger size of the new Creta will ensure more spacious interiors and a potentially larger boot. The compact SUV segment is currently witnessing intense competition in boot space, among other areas. For context, all-new Sierra offers a 622-litre boot. New-gen Renault Duster has up to 700 litres of boot space. A large boot space is preferred by families and frequent long distance travellers.

Equipment upgrade, powertrain options

Inside, the new Creta is expected to get a comprehensive range of new features. A new steering wheel is likely, featuring Hyundai’s classy 4-dot logo. Instrument and infotainment screens are expected to be bigger in size. These could also feature a refreshed UI. Features noted with earlier test mules include Boss Mode and headrests for all passengers in the second row. New Creta is also expected to see new feature additions in the ADAS setup and connectivity.

At the time of its launch in India, the 3rd gen Creta will likely continue with the existing powertrain options. These include a 115 PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 160 PS 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit and a 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and iVT for the NA petrol, a 7-speed DCT with the turbo petrol and a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic with the diesel.

At a later date, a strong hybrid option can be offered with the new Creta. This new powertrain is currently under development. Hyundai could launch the new Creta later this year or in 2027. It will continue to take on rivals like Tata Sierra, Renault Duster, Toyota HyRyder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

Source