2027 Hyundai Creta Mid Variant Spied With 18″ Wheels, Boxier Design

Based on the all-new K3 platform, the new-gen Hyundai Creta could be larger and offer enhanced space for all passengers

One of Hyundai’s bestselling cars for several years, the Creta is all set to receive a generational update. Test mules have been spotted frequently in recent months. Latest sighting is from South Korea, where the new-gen Creta was spotted fully camouflaged inside a parking area. Let’s check out the details.

New-gen Creta – Design and features

One of the key updates for new Creta could be pixel-style lighting elements. It could be seen more prominently with the LED DRLs and potentially a full-width LED strip as well. The headlamps appear to have a refreshed design, although the positioning seems around the same area as seen with the current model. Changes are also expected across the front grille and bumper, although not clearly evident due to the heavy camouflage.

It does appear that the new-gen Creta has a more upright stance and boxier profile. This specific test mule appears to be one of the lower variants since it misses out on features such as roof rails. This is also supported with the test mule using fabric seats. Overall profile of the upper half, which is visible, appears largely the same as the current model. One can spot a gently sloping roofline, similar to the current model. The test mule is using 18-inch wheels, wrapped with Hankook tyres.

Body-coloured ORVMs can be seen with integrated turn signals. However, there is no integrated camera, indicating that this variant will miss out on 360° surround view. At the rear, the new-gen Creta is expected to get updated tail lamps in connected format. The basic design could be similar to the lighting elements at the front. On the bumper, the new Creta appears to be using horizontally positioned reflectors. The bumper itself is expected to get a fresh design.

Roomier interiors

New-gen Hyundai Creta will shift to the all-new K3 platform from the existing K2 platform. With this, the new Creta can be bigger in size and offer more cabin space. The K3 platform can also be seen with the recently launched new Seltos. With the K3 platform, multiple benefits are accessible such as better handling, improved structural rigidity and enhanced safety.

From the existing 4,330 mm, the new Creta can touch up to 4,500 mm in length. For context, the new Seltos is 4,460 mm long. New Creta could also be wider, although the height may remain largely the same as the current model. Boot space could also be improved with the new-gen Creta.

Inside, the new Creta could get the premium steering wheel 4-dot logo. The screens could be larger and may also get a refreshed UI. In one of the earlier spy shots of the new Creta, features like Boss Mode and headrests for all three rear passengers were confirmed. However, these can vary based on the variant. Upgrades are possible across the ADAS package and connected car tech.

Powertrain options

At the time of its launch, the new-gen Creta is expected to continue with the existing engine options. These include a 115 PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, offered with transmission options of a 6-speed manual and an iVT unit. The 160 PS 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit is paired with a 7-speed DCT. Users can also choose the 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel, which is offered with transmission options of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.

Hyundai is also reportedly working on a strong hybrid option for the Creta. It could be offered at a later date. New-gen Creta is expected to be launched later this year or in 2027. While Creta remains the top selling SUV in the 4.2m to 4.5m segment, the new-gen model will face increased competition from new entrants. It will be interesting to see how the new-gen Creta evolves to retain its leadership in the segment.













