2027 Hyundai Creta Renders In New Colours – Based On Latest Spy Shots

While Renault Duster laid the foundation for India’s 4.2m–4.5m C-segment SUV space, Hyundai Creta is the model that truly defined and dominated it. Since its launch, Creta has consistently remained among the top-selling SUVs in the country. Now, Hyundai has started working on the next-generation Creta, with test mules already spotted on Indian roads.

Similar to next-gen Kia Seltos, the upcoming Creta is expected to be underpinned by the updated Hyundai-Kia K3 platform. While an official timeline is yet to be revealed, launch could take place around 2027. Ahead of that, rendering artist Pratyush Rout has visualised the 3rd-gen Creta, based on recent spy shots.

New Gen Hyundai Creta Rendered

Rushlane’s 3rd Gen Creta renders by Pratyush Rout are based on the test mule spy shots which has been testing from January 2026. With the K3 platform, one can expect a larger size with upcoming Creta, which is evident in these renders. Spy shots have shown refined aesthetics and a more modern design approach.

For starters, Hyundai seems to be taking a more mature approach with 3rd Gen Creta and it shows. The renders don a sophisticated look with Ioniq-like pixel LED DRLs on top and headlights below it. There is a conventional Hyundai logo on the bonnet and then an illuminated quad-dot Hyundai logo below it.

Clamshell bonnet, current Creta N Line inspired body colour elements in bumper and contrasting black elements are notable too. There’s a charging port at the upper grille and aerodynamic flaps in lower grille. Black wheel arch claddings lend a muscular and brawny look to Creta 3rd Gen.

As suggested by recent spy shots, new gen Hyundai Creta is expected to get 19-inch alloy wheels like the Tata Sierra. Wheel design has been matured a lot too, which can be seen in these renders as well. Windshield is relatively upright, carving more interior space and then we can see large glass area too.

What to expect?

These renders have flush door handles, chunky ORVMs with 360-degree cameras along with wide rear haunches and interesting door body claddings. On the inside, new gen Hyundai Creta might come with dual 12.3-inch infotainment and instrument screens or even a triple 30-inch Trinity Display with an additional 5-inch climate control screen, like in Syros and Seltos.

Spy shots have confirmed an electric boss mode with 3rd Gen Creta. Other expected features are ventilated front seats, powered front seats, dual zone climate control, rear ventilated seats, powered tailgate, Level-2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, premium Bose speakers, auto-dimming IRVM, dashcam, 360-degree cameras, digital key, one-touch up/down windows and more.

The same trio of 1.5L 4-cylinder engines (1.5L NA Petrol, 1.5L Turbo Petrol, 1.5L Turbo Diesel) are expected to be carried forward. A self-charging Hybrid powertrain is also said to be in the works, which may be based on current 1.5L NA Petrol engine option. Launch is expected Diwali 2026 or early 2027. More details will be revealed in the coming months.