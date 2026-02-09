2027 Hyundai Creta Spied Again – Larger 19 Inch Alloys, Boss Mode

Hyundai’s next-generation Creta has been spied once again, and this latest set of images offers the clearest look yet at both its exterior hardware and interior upgrades. The third-generation Creta is still under heavy camouflage, but these fresh spy shots reveal several significant changes that underline just how far Hyundai plans to push its best-selling midsize SUV.

Bigger Wheels, Stronger Road Presence

One of the standout details in the latest 2027 Hyundai Creta spy shots is the new set of 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, wrapped in 235/45 section tyres. This is a noticeable step up from the current model and suggests Hyundai is aiming for a more premium, upmarket stance. The larger wheels also hint at a slightly wider track and a more planted road presence, reinforcing earlier sightings that pointed to a more upright and squared-off silhouette.

Despite the camouflage, proportions suggest the 2027 Hyundai Creta will be marginally longer and visually bulkier than the current generation, helping it better differentiate itself from compact SUVs while holding its ground against newer rivals in the segment.

Boss Mode Confirmed for the Rear Seat

Inside the cabin, the biggest talking point is the electrically adjustable front passenger seat with controls accessible for rear occupants. This confirms the presence of a boss mode-style feature, allowing rear-seat passengers to slide the front seat forward or recline it to free up more legroom. This is a feature usually seen in higher segments and underlines Hyundai’s intent to push rear-seat comfort as a key selling point.

The seats themselves appear to be finished in black leatherette upholstery, likely reserved for higher variants. The overall cabin layout looks more premium, with cleaner surfacing and a more horizontal design theme, in line with Hyundai’s newer global models.

More Comfort and Practicality at the Rear

2027 Hyundai Creta spy shots also reveal a more comfortable second row. All three rear passengers appear to get adjustable headrests, a welcome upgrade for safety and comfort. Rear AC vents are retained, and the overall sense of space looks improved, suggesting either a longer wheelbase or smarter packaging. Other details visible include neatly integrated seat controls, improved door trims and a generally more mature interior design compared to the current model.

What Else to Expect

While the dashboard remains hidden, earlier reports and Hyundai’s recent launches suggest the new Creta could feature:

– Larger infotainment and digital driver displays

– An upgraded ADAS suite

– Improved connected car technology

– Higher-grade materials across touchpoints

Under the hood, the next-gen Creta is expected to retain familiar 1.5-litre petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engines initially, paired with manual and automatic gearboxes. However, a strong hybrid option is widely expected later in the lifecycle, aligning with Hyundai’s broader hybrid strategy for India.

Launch Timeline

Hyundai had earlier indicated a 2027 launch window, but with testing intensifying and interiors now being revealed, the debut could be brought forward to late 2026, possibly around the festive season. Given the Creta’s importance to Hyundai in India, the next generation is shaping up to be a major leap rather than a routine update.