2027 Hyundai Creta Spied Testing With New Kia Seltos Hybrid

Hyundai Motor India has a lethal weapon in its arsenal that goes by the name Creta. It is an ever-popular SUV since it first debuted and has practically ruled the mid-size (C Segment) SUV space ever since. Currently, Creta is in its second generation facelifted avatar and the company is working on a new generation model.

Testing of next gen Hyundai Creta is underway and has been spied multiple times before. There was a new test mule which was initially covered as 2nd Gen Kia Sonet which is more likely to be the 3rd Gen Hyundai Creta as clearer spy shots reveal finer details. 3rd Gen Creta is spied testing again in Jaipur and let’s check it out.

2027 Hyundai Creta Spied

What was previously covered as 2nd Gen Kia Sonet, has a better probability of being 3rd Gen Hyundai Creta. The wheels this test mule is donning, has been used by Kia Seltos test mules too, which led to speculations of it being a 2nd Gen Kia Sonet. But recent spy shots show the dimensions better, suggesting it is larger than sub 4m Sonet.

Also, we can see the finer details which position this SUV as 3rd Gen Creta rather than 2nd Gen Sonet. Correlating this with the next gen Creta test mules spied abroad, we can see similarities between both, thus indicating this could most probably be 3rd Gen Creta. It will rival the new breed of SUVs like Renault Duster, Tata Sierra and Kia Seltos.

In the recent spy shots, upcoming Creta is fully camouflage keeping prying eyes away. Proportions suggest that it may be just as long as Kia Seltos, if not, a little longer. It might be positioned on the same advanced K3 platform as Seltos, which brings sophisticated ride and handling balance along with enhanced safety and structural rigidity.

Considering that competition is now offering 225-section tyres and even 19-inch alloys, Hyundai could step up its game here. We can see an interesting lighting signature with tail lights consisting of stacked horizontal LEDs. At the front, we can see boxy approach with LED DRLs on top and headlight assemblies below them.

New Gen Interiors

On the inside, 3rd Gen Hyundai Creta has been spied with the company’s new Pleos Connect infotainment system and makes it a software defined vehicle. There will be a new TFT instrument cluster too, which is wide and short. The system also brings an AI assistant called Gleo AI along with a modular app market.

Like Kia Seltos, we can expect 3rd Gen Hyundai Creta to come with a host of physical buttons on the dashboard and centre console. The same trio of 1.5L engines (NA Petrol, Turbo Petrol, Turbo Diesel) is expected to be carried over. A new Hybrid powertrain will also be in the mix, which is what the Kia Seltos test mule ahead of the 3rd Gen Hyundai Creta test mule, is likely to be testing.

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