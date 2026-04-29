2027 Hyundai Grandeur Facelift Debuts – 17″ Pleos Screen, Customizable Roof

Originally launched in 1986, Hyundai Grandeur is the bestselling sedan and the second bestselling model across all segments in Korea

Hyundai has introduced the 2027 Grandeur facelift, featuring an exterior refresh and an enhanced tech package. Grandeur is also sold as the Azera in select markets, although its primary focus remains its home market, Korea. Let’s check out the updates for 2027 Hyundai Grandeur in more detail.

2027 Hyundai Grandeur facelift – What’s new?

With the 2027 Grandeur facelift, the focus is on achieving refined aesthetics, while retaining the dynamism seen with the previous model. One can notice updates such as a longer hood and a more pronounced ‘Shark Nose’. The partitioned grille design of the outgoing model has been replaced with a seamless single block, reducing clutter and ensuring a premium feel. A new mesh pattern has been used on the grille, which further enhances the sedan’s sporty presence.

Another key update is the sleek lighting elements that replace the earlier rectangular units. The new Grandeur also gains a sleeker full width LED strip. Side profile appears largely the same as earlier with features such as body-coloured ORVMs, flush door handles, chrome window line, circular wheel arches and a gently sloping roofline. Key updates include sportier alloy wheels and a new door trim.

At the rear, the new Grandeur utilizes a full-width LED strip that integrates the turn signals. The bumper has been refreshed with a sleek black trim, whereas the diffuser section gets new chrome accents. 2027 Grandeur facelift also gains a new ‘Artistic Burgundy’ (Pearl/Matte) colour option. Dimensionally, the facelift is 5,050 mm long, which is 15 mm longer than the outgoing model.

New tech package

To match the refined, sophisticated exteriors of the 2027 Grandeur facelift, Hyundai has carried out some major upgrades to the equipment list. One of these is the ‘Pleos Connect‘, an advanced infotainment platform based on the Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS). It powers the new 17-inch centrally mounted display, which integrates various functions of the instrument console and infotainment.

To reduce driver distraction, the Grandeur facelift has physical buttons at the bottom of the touchscreen. These can be used to easily access key functions via muscle memory. Another key feature upgrade is electric air vents. With this setup, users can control airflow volume and direction directly from the touchscreen. This is necessary since the facelift utilizes concealed air outlets.

Another interesting tech upgrade is the ‘Smart Vision Roof’, which can be used to electrically transition the sunroof between transparent and opaque states. 2027 Hyundai Grandeur facelift gets a new Artisan Burgundy interior colour, which matches the new exterior shade. Various contemporary styling elements such as quilted pattern on the upholstery, knot piping, wood finish and metal pattern garnish have been used.

Same powertrains likely

While Hyundai has not made any announcement about the powertrains for 2027 Grandeur facelift, it is expected to continue with the existing options. Buyers can choose from a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter GDi generating 198 PS and a 1.6-liter Turbo Hybrid producing 230 PS (combined output). For enhanced performance, buyers can go with the 3.5-liter V6 that generates 300 PS and 359 Nm of torque.

Both FWD and AWD configurations are available with the sedan. 2027 Hyundai Grandeur will be available at showrooms in Korea in the coming months. With comprehensive updates, a price hike is likely. The current model is available at a starting price of KRW 37,980,000 (Rs 24.40 lakh).