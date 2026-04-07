2027 Kia Seltos Base EX Variant With Accessories For US Market

2027 Kia Seltos for the USA market has debuted at the 2027 New York International Auto Show. It is slated to launch in the USA some time around June 2026 and August 2026 period. By the end of 2026, a strong Hybrid version of the Seltos is set to launch in USA and then in India some time in 2027.

At the New York International Auto Show, there seems to be a base variant of Seltos, which is called EX, and it is fully accessorised with multiple lifestyle oriented accessories. This showcases the potential of what a Seltos can fit into a prospective buyer’s needs and lifestyle. Let’s take a closer look.

2027 Seltos Base EX Variant

Seltos has been a very popular offering in major automotive markets like USA and India. The latest second generation model first debuted for Indian market and is now set to launch in USA. For the first time, Seltos will launch in markets like Europe and UK as well, making it a truly global product.

At the New York International Auto Show, there seems to be a 2027 Kia Seltos base EX variant showcased with a host of lifestyle accessories. In the pictures, we can see attractive matte finish on the body panels along with interesting decals on the side for individuality. We can see 17-inch off-road wheels along with 245-section Toyo A/T tyres.

We can see a sturdy-looking roof rack from Yakima that are loaded with a suitcase and a kayak in the same dual-tone colour as the SUV. At the rear, there are interesting decals at rear quarter panels and then we can see an extended bike rack mounted directly to Seltos’s frame that is holding two bicycles at once.

Optional Accessories for Personalisation

These accessories are optional and buyers have to buy them separately to suit their needs and taste. US car buyers are known to be lifestyle oriented and accessories like these appeal to them, something which is not the case with Indian car buyers.?? This base 2027 Kia Seltos EX variant seems to get LED lighting all around.

Powering the US-spec Kia Seltos second gen model will be a Hybrid powertrain based on a 1.6L Turbo Petrol unit. Seltos Hybrid is expected to launch in USA by 2026 end and Petrol-only Seltos will be available in the coming days. Features like powered and ventilated seats, 12.3-inch infotainment and instrumentation displays, 360-degree cameras, 24 ADAS features and others are notable equipment.

Also read – Kia Seltos outscores Tata Sierra in Bharat NCAP crash tests