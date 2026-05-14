2027 Kia Sonet Spied Again – Side and Rear Design Detailed In New Spyshots

Kia has started road testing of the next-generation Sonet in India, with fresh spy shots now revealing more details of the SUV’s redesigned exterior. Internally codenamed QY2E, the new Sonet is expected to launch in 2027 as a major generational update to one of Kia India’s best-selling models.

The latest test mule continues to wear heavy camouflage, but compared to earlier sightings, more styling details are now visible at both the front and rear. The overall silhouette remains familiar, though Kia appears to be giving the Sonet a more upright and mature stance.

New Front Fascia Inspired By Larger Kia SUVs

One of the biggest changes can be seen at the front. The new Sonet appears to feature a wider grille design stretching across the nose, giving it a stronger road presence. The bumper design also seems cleaner and flatter than the current model.

The headlamp setup looks completely new. Slim eyebrow-style LED DRLs are visible above the main lighting units, somewhat similar to newer Hyundai and Kia SUVs currently under development. The SUV also gets newly designed alloy wheels.

In profile, the new Sonet retains its compact proportions, but the body surfaces appear smoother and less busy than the current version. Revised surfacing could help improve aerodynamics as well. A sunroof is visible on the test vehicle, although it remains unclear whether Kia will continue with a single-pane unit or introduce a panoramic setup similar to the Syros.

Reworked Rear Design

At the rear, the tail lamp design appears to be entirely new. The horizontally stacked LED elements seen through the camouflage hint at a more modern lighting signature. The rear section also looks more upright and squared-off than before, which could translate to improved boot space and rear headroom.

Move To New K1 Platform

The next-generation Sonet is expected to shift to Kia’s newer K1 platform, which already underpins the Syros. This platform is likely to bring improvements in cabin packaging, safety and connected car technology.

The updated architecture could also help Kia target a stronger Bharat NCAP safety rating. Notably, the Syros based on the same platform has already secured a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating. Rear seat comfort has been one of the weaker areas of the current Sonet and the longer wheelbase expected with the new platform could address this issue.

At launch, the new Sonet is expected to continue with the current engine lineup. This includes the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options along with manual and automatic gearbox choices.

Kia is also understood to be working on a strong hybrid version of the Sonet, although this is expected to arrive later in the lifecycle around 2028 or 2029. If launched, it could become one of the first strong hybrid SUVs in the sub-4m segment.

Feature upgrades are also expected to play a major role with the next-gen Sonet. Kia could introduce larger infotainment and digital instrument screens along with an upgraded Level 2 ADAS suite in higher variants. Once launched, the new Sonet will continue to rival Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue and Skoda Kylaq in the sub 4m SUV segment.