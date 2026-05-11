2027 Kia Sonet Spied Testing – First Spy Shots Surface, Launch Next Year

Kia has started testing the next-generation Sonet compact SUV in India for the first time. The new model, internally codenamed QY2E, has now been spotted on public roads ahead of its expected launch in 2027. Spy shots reveal an early prototype heavily covered in camouflage, but some initial design details and proportions are visible.

The current Sonet has been one of Kia India’s key volume drivers ever since its debut in 2020. Even after receiving a facelift in 2024, the compact SUV continues to post monthly sales of around 9,000 to 10,000 units. However, with competition intensifying in the sub-4m SUV segment, Kia appears to be preparing a major generational update for the Sonet.

Shift To New K1 Platform

One of the biggest updates with the next-gen Sonet will be the move to Kia’s newer K1 platform, which already underpins the recently launched Syros. This new architecture is expected to bring improvements in safety, technology and packaging.

The updated platform could allow Kia to offer features like OTA updates, remote diagnostics and more advanced connected car functions. Structural improvements are also expected, potentially helping the next-gen Sonet target a higher Bharat NCAP safety rating. Notably, the Syros based on the same platform has already secured a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating.

The new platform is also expected to allow a longer wheelbase, resulting in improved rear seat comfort and cabin practicality. This will help Kia better position the Sonet as a family-oriented compact SUV while retaining its sporty appeal.

Familiar Engines, Hybrid Under Development

At launch, the next-gen Sonet is likely to continue with the existing powertrain lineup. This includes the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options along with current gearbox choices.

However, Kia is also understood to be working on a strong hybrid version of the Sonet, although it may arrive later in the lifecycle around 2028 or 2029. If launched, it could become one of the first strong hybrid offerings in the sub-4m SUV segment.

Bigger Screens, ADAS Upgrade Expected

Feature upgrades are expected to be a major focus for the next-gen Sonet. Kia could introduce larger 12.3-inch infotainment and instrument screens along with an upgraded cabin layout. The SUV is also expected to move from the current Level 1 ADAS suite to a more advanced Level 2 ADAS package. Once launched, the new Sonet will continue to rival Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue and upcoming compact SUVs in the Indian market.

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