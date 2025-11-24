2027 Kia Telluride Debuts – Rugged Design, Premium Interiors, New Engines

Telluride has been Kia Motor’s flagship ICE SUV ever since it first debuted in 2019. It has been the largest SUV with a Kia badge and it offered a three-row seating layout that can accommodate up to 8 occupants. For 2027 model year, Kia Telluride has received a major update, one that is larger, more striking, better equipped and packing new engines. Let’s take a closer look.

2027 Kia Telluride Debuts

Positioned above the Sorento SUV, which was recently spied testing in India, 2027 Kia Telluride brings a major update to its design, equipment, features and powertrains. In markets like North America, Kia Telluride is one of Kia’s best-selling vehicles. 2027 Kia Telluride debuted at the ongoing 2025 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Telluride was an already rugged looking vehicle and the new 2027 version makes it even more rugged and menacing. Front fascia is now more imposing with a larger grille, vertically laid out LED headlights with vertical LED DRLs, a muscular bonnet and chunky bumpers with faux skid plates. There are interesting triangular elements on 2027 Telluride, which lend a sophisticated vibe.

At the sides, MY27 Kia Telluride reminds us of a Range Rover with its flat glass area and a subtle floating roof effect. Flush door handles, 8-spoke alloy wheels on higher trims and thick D Pillar are notable too. There seems to be more Range Rover inspirations at the rear of 2027 Telluride with clean lines and vertical tail light signature along with Telluride lettering.

Dimensionally, 2027 Kia Telluride measures 5.06 m in length, which is around 0.06 m longer than before. Wheelbase is now 2.97 m, which is around 0.07 m longer than its predecessor. The larger size unlocks more cargo volume on the inside. There is around 630L of boot space behind 3rd row, 1,310L behind 2nd row and 2,460L behind 1st row seats.

More Luxurious Interior

On the inside, 2027 Kia Telluride is a lot more premium and luxurious than it ever was. The main highlight is its 30-inch Trinity display with one 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display, one 5-inch touchscreen climate control display and a 12.3-inch instrument cluster. This is a similar setup as Kia Syros and upcoming Syros EV.

Depending on the trim level chosen, Kia offers multiple interior themes. With MY27 Telluride, Kia is offering richer materials to boost cabin ambience. Real wool, real wood, real leather and metal accents lend a luxury car appeal. 2026 Telluride starts from USD 37,885 (Rs 33.8 lakh) and the new model is likely to be priced higher than that.

Powering the 2027 Kia Telluride is a duo of 2.5L 4-cylinder engines that replace the older 3.8L Petrol V6. This was Telluride’s only engine option and was rated at 291 bhp. The new 2.5L 4-cyl Turbo Petrol engine is rated at 274 bhp, mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and FWD. Then there is a 2.5L Hybrid engine with a 1.65 kWh battery pack and an electric motor with a peak power of 329 bhp.







