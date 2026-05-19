2027 KTM 490 Adventure Spied – Twin Cylinder, 60 bhp Exp

Recently, we saw early test mules of KTM 490 Duke motorcycle testing abroad. While KTM is yet to confirm this development, this new parallel twin cylinder engine platform is speculated to be a 490, which should be a logical replacement of the single-cylinder 690 range of motorcycles on sale in select markets.

Previous test mule was of the KTM 490 Duke roadster, while the recent spy shots are of 490 Adventure ADV tourer (both names not confirmed). Both these motorcycles look like they are powered by the same engine which is said to produce around 60 bhp. Let’s take a closer look.

2027 KTM 490 Adventure Spied

KTM seems to be working on a new range of motorcycles based on a parallel twin-cylinder engine. Displacement of this new engine is speculated to be around 490cc and this platform is said to replace the company’s 690 single-cylinder lineup. Expected motorcycles based on this new platform include Duke roadster, Adventure ADV, RC supersport and probably even an Enduro and SMC.

Launch of this new 490 range is likely to happen in 2027 and the mules are spotted abroad and not in India. This hints at a possibility that this new platform is for global markets only, while India gets a dedicated sub 500cc motorcycle lineup with a twin-cylinder engine. Looking at the 2027 KTM 490 Adventure test mule, one could say that it is still in early stages of development.

There is testing equipment and other paraphernalia seen all over the motorcycle. Aesthetics look similar to what we see on 390 Adventure, especially with the headlights and even fuel tank, to some extent. There will a thorough update with test mules in later stages of development and in final production-spec model.

However, this test mule seems to be suspended on WP long-travel USD telescopic front forks at the front and long travel monocoque at the rear. It also has WP brake pads for single-disc front and single-disc rear setup. Swingarm on this unit looks like it is CNC milled in a different design than what we have with 390s.

New Parallel Twin Engine

As of now, there is very little information available about the upcoming KTM 490 Adventure spied testing. Even the 490cc displacement is speculated and is not officially confirmed. This is a parallel-twin engine and has a conventional exhaust canister, unlike the under-belly setup of 390 bikes.

This engine is expected to generate around 60 bhp to 65 bhp of peak power and could be a revv happy engine too. Typical of KTM brand, upcoming 490 Adventure will be kitted out completely with a host of features and rider aids. The same instrument cluster as 390 ADV can be seen in these spy shots.





