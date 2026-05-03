2027 KTM 490 Duke Spied – Parallel Twin Engine, 55-60 Hp Expected

We already know that KTM is working on a range of new middleweight motorcycles in the form of RC 490, ADV 490 and Duke 490. Latest spy shots shared by Motobob reveal what is believed to be the upcoming KTM 490 Duke. The test mule, seen in early prototype form, points towards KTM filling a long-standing gap in its Duke lineup.

Positioned Between 390 Duke And 790 Duke

KTM’s current naked lineup has a noticeable jump from the 390 Duke (~43 hp) to the 790 Duke (~95 hp). The new bike is expected to slot right in between, likely producing around 55 to 60 hp, making it a more accessible step-up option for riders. This positioning also helps KTM address the void left by the older 690 Duke, offering a balanced middleweight alternative.

Unlike the single-cylinder setup seen on the 390 Duke, the new model is expected to feature a parallel twin engine. The spy shots show a bulkier engine layout and packaging consistent with a twin-cylinder configuration. This move aligns with KTM’s strategy seen on the RC 490 and ADV 490 platform (also under development), although timelines for that project have shifted multiple times.

Hardware And Components

The overall proportions appear larger than the 390 Duke, but not as aggressive or bulky as the 790, reinforcing its mid-segment positioning. Despite the rough and unfinished look of the test mule, key hardware elements are already visible:

– WP suspension setup (likely USD forks at the front)

– Large front disc brake with radial caliper

– Exposed trellis-style frame elements

– Chunky exhaust system, hinting at higher displacement

Design Still Under Development

The test bike is heavily camouflaged with temporary body panels, making it difficult to judge final design. However, the riding stance, tank shape and sharp front-end proportions suggest it will retain the aggressive Duke DNA. Expect a much cleaner, sharper and more production-ready design once KTM moves closer to unveiling.

When launched, KTM 490 Duke could become a crucial product for the brand, especially in markets like India and Europe where demand for mid-capacity performance bikes is growing. It will be made in India by Bajaj Auto at their manufacturing plant near Pune.

Launch Timeline?

There is no official confirmation from KTM yet. Given the early-stage prototype, the bike is likely still under development, and a launch could take some time. It could make its debut at the EICMA later this year, with launch sometime next year. Upon launch, it will take on the range of middle weight twin-cyl motorcycles from Aprilia, BMW, TVS etc – who are also in the process of launching multiple new products in this segment.

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