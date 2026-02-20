2027 Mahindra Vision S SUV Rendered In Real World Conditions

Set to be positioned in the sub-4-meter segment, Mahindra Vision S blends contemporary styling with traditional SUV ruggedness

Mahindra is working on its next-gen SUVs, which will be based on the all-new modular platform named NU IQ. One of these is the Vision S, which has been spied multiple times in recent months. To understand what the production version of Vision S could look like without the camouflage, rendering artist SRK Designs has come up with some exciting digital renders. Let’s check out the details.

Mahindra Vision S – Exterior design

Two distinct themes come together to create a unique identity for the SUV. While the top part has a clean look with the largely flat body panels and flush door handles, the lower section ensures a muscular appeal for the SUV. Mahindra Vision S has a boxy profile and an upright front fascia. Key features include Mahindra’s signature slatted grille design, circular LED DRLs and fog lamps, and a tough-looking bumper.

Side profile has prominent flared wheel arches, thick body cladding and running boards. The SUV has ample ground clearance, something that was evident with the concept model as well. Top variants are expected to get 19-inch wheels and high-profile tyres, as seen with test mules spotted earlier. Long suspension travel could be another factor that could help ensure a higher ground clearance.

In the render, the Vision S has blacked-out B and C-pillars. The beltline and roofline run almost parallel, which helps enhance the floating roof effect. Roof rails appear to have a sturdy design, making space for a wide variety of cargo. One can also spot sporty alloy wheels in dual-tone finish.

At the rear, the Vision S SUV has vertically stacked tail lights and circular LED lights. The boot lid is largely flat and comes with a mounted spare tire. This not only enhances the SUV’s rugged appeal but also creates more storage space in the boot. This design approach can be something unique in the sub-4-meter segment.

Powertrain options, equipment

Mahindra Vision S could borrow the powertrain options from the XUV 3XO. It could get the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 130 PS and 230 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include 6MT and 6AT. Diesel variants of Vision S could get the 1.5-litre turbo diesel unit that generates 117 PS and 300 Nm of torque. It is offered with transmission options of 6MT and 6 AutoShift+. The diesel automatic powertrain was recently confirmed on a test mule.

To be positioned as a family-oriented SUV, the Vision S will be getting a comprehensive range of premium features. Spy shots have already confirmed the presence of a large touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster. The SUV was also seen with a large panoramic sunroof, which could be among the largest in the sub-4-meter SUV segment. Vision S will have spacious interiors, designed for optimal comfort and practicality. A robust safety package is expected, which could include ADAS. Mahindra Vision S is expected to be launched in 2027.

