2027 MG Starlight EV Spied – 7 Seater SUV To Rival Mahindra XEV 9S

Earlier, it was the Hybrid / ICE variant that was spied – BEV version of the Starlight SUV will directly rival the Mahindra XEV 9S

Aiming to strengthen its presence in India’s fast-growing SUV market, MG Motor will be introducing multiple new models this year. One of these is a new SUV based on Wuling Starlight. MG has already patented this in India, with launch expected later this year. Ahead of that, the Starlight SUV has been spied up close, showcasing its road presence. Let’s check out the details.

MG Starlight – Exterior highlights

MG Starlight is expected to be offered in PHEV and BEV formats. ICE versions are also available across global markets, but these are unlikely to be offered in India. MG is aiming to introduce differentiated products to get the buyers’ attention. The PHEV and BEV versions of the Starlight will have relatively less competition to deal with.

This test mule is the EV version, expected to be a key sales driver for the Starlight in India. Although finer details are not evident due to the heavy camouflage, the overall profile is the same as seen in the design patent filed by MG Motor. The SUV has distinctive lighting elements and a closed-off grille can also be seen. An upright front fascia, flat bonnet and a prominent bumper ensure a commanding presence for the SUV.

Side profile has features such as squared wheel arches, flat body panelling, a flat roof and roof rails. In the patent images, features such as body cladding, conventional door handles, dual-tone ORVMs and blacked-out A, B and C pillars were noted. Patent images had also revealed sporty alloy wheels in a 5-spoke format. Wheels of the test mule are fully camouflaged, although the sizeable tyres can still be seen.

As per the patent images, D-pillars are body coloured and have a distinctive trim in a contrasting shade. At the rear, key features include a dual-tone roof mounted spoiler, a raked windshield and distinctive wraparound taillamps. The SUV has a fairly simple design for the boot lid and rear bumper. Dimensionally, the Wuling Starlight measures 4,745 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and 1,770 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,810 mm.

Key features, performance

To be positioned as a family-oriented SUV, MG Starlight’s USPs will include its spacious cabin and optimal comfort. Key features expected to be offered with the SUV include a 12.8-inch floating touchscreen, a range of remote functions, OTA updates and 4G connectivity. Other highlights include column mounted gear selector, panoramic sunroof, leatherette upholstery, wireless charging pad and 180 degree recliner mode.

Across global markets, the BEV version of the Starlight has battery pack options of 60 kWh LFP and 69.2 kWh MAGIC Battery Pro LFP. Range is 500-540 km, as per CLTC standards. A single electric motor generates 136 PS and 200 Nm. All versions of the Starlight are offered in FWD configuration.