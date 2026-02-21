2027 MG Starlight Hybrid SUV Spied First Time – XUV 7XO Rival

JSW MG Motor’s upcoming midsize SUV, expected to be called MG Starlight 560, has now been spied in India for the first time. The heavily camouflaged test mule was spotted near Vadodara in Gujarat, close to MG Motor’s manufacturing plant in Halol. Spy shots are credited to TechnCarLand and techbuzzno1 channel.

The SUV was seen wearing red temporary test registration plates beginning with GJ 17, which corresponds to the Vadodara RTO region – effectively confirming that this is an official MG Motor India test vehicle. This marks a significant development, as earlier reports had indicated that the Starlight 560 would be part of MG’s aggressive 2026 product offensive.

India Testing Begins

The fact that the test mule has surfaced close to the Halol facility suggests that local validation and road testing have now commenced. MG has been expanding and reconfiguring its Gujarat plant to accommodate upcoming models, including new energy vehicles (NEVs) based on flexible architectures. The Starlight 560 is expected to be built on MG’s F150 platform, which supports multiple powertrain formats – including EV and Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV).

Design & Exterior Details From Spy Shots

The SUV appears slightly larger than conventional midsize offerings, aligning it closer to the 4.5m–4.8m segment. Despite heavy camouflage, a few key elements are noticeable:

– Upright SUV stance with a wide road presence

– Squared-off front fascia

– Split headlamp setup with slim upper lighting elements

– Large alloy wheels

– Connected LED tail light signature at the rear

– Strong shoulder line and boxy proportions

Powertrain Expectations – EV & PHEV

As previously reported, the Starlight 560 is expected to be offered in:

– Pure EV variant

– Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) variant

The hybrid version is likely to be the more interesting proposition in India, as PHEVs are still rare in this segment. Earlier global specifications have indicated outputs of around 197 bhp and 230 Nm, which were also hinted at in the spy footage. If MG introduces the PHEV in India, it could directly rival conventional petrol and diesel SUVs while offering significantly improved fuel efficiency and electric-only driving capability for city use.

Segment & Rivals

MG’s strategy appears clear – differentiate through electrification rather than compete purely on conventional ICE terms. The Starlight 560 is expected to take on popular midsize SUVs such as:

– Mahindra XUV 7XO

– Mahindra XEV 9S

– Tata Harrier / Harrier EV

– Hyundai Alcazar

MG’s Bigger NEV Strategy

JSW MG Motor has already indicated that 75–80% of its future sales will come from New Energy Vehicles (NEVs). With strong performance from products like the Windsor EV, the brand is doubling down on electrification. Rather than waiting for demand to rise, MG is actively increasing supply and expanding product choices – a strategy that could help accelerate EV and hybrid adoption in India.

Launch Timeline

While MG has not officially confirmed launch details, the India testing phase suggests that the Starlight 560 could debut in late 2026. With plant upgrades underway at Halol, the model is expected to be locally assembled to keep pricing competitive. More details are likely to emerge as additional test mules are spotted across different regions in the coming months. The midsize SUV segment is heating up – and MG seems ready to make a bold electrified statement.