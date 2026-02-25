2027 Nissan Sunny Debuts With All New Design

Nissan sells the Sunny under different names, depending on the market. While in the Middle East/GCC countries and India it is known as the Sunny, some Southeast Asian markets have it as the Nissan Almera. For Mexico and other Latin American markets, Nissan has unveiled the new generation 2027 Sunny, where it will be launched as Versa. Let’s check out the details.

2027 Nissan Sunny – What’s new?

Nissan has completely removed the signature ‘V-Motion’ chrome grille, replacing it with a more refined horizontally positioned glossy black grille. The entire front fascia is new, featuring sharper lighting elements, top-mounted LED DRLs and a distinctive lower grille. 2027 Sunny’s contemporary front look appears to be inspired by the new Nissan Murano.

While the 2027 Sunny has a new face, the side profile is largely the same as earlier. The sole exception is a new design for the alloy wheels. Key features include circular wheel arches, body-coloured door handles and an elegantly sloping roofline. At the rear, one can notice refreshed tail lamps and a slightly reworked tailgate with VERSA lettering.

To reduce clutter, the license plate has been moved lower, bordering the rear bumper. Some new colour options could be introduced with the 2027 Nissan Sunny. The one seen in the images here is Arctic Ice Blue Metallic finish. Interiors of the new Sunny are yet to be revealed. One can expect some major updates on the inside as well. A refreshed dashboard, larger screens and an enhanced safety package could be included.

Nissan has commenced production of the 2027 Sunny at the Aguascalientes A1 plant in Mexico. The previous model was being manufactured at Nissan’s CIVAC facility in Cuernavaca. This facility has been operational for several decades and it was Nissan’s first plant outside Japan. It is planned to shut down by March 2026 due to multiple reasons such as outdated infrastructure and Nissan’s global restructuring and consolidation plans.

Manual transmission discontinued

2027 Nissan Sunny will continue with the 1.6-litre naturally aspirated engine. It generates 118 hp and 149 Nm of torque. With the previous model, one could choose either 5-speed manual or the Xtronic CVT transmission. But the manual has been discontinued with the 2027 Sunny. This could impact the entry-level pricing, although the exact difference will be revealed when the new prices are announced.

Reports indicate that the new Sunny could be sold exclusively across Latin American markets including Mexico and Brazil. These markets continue to show good demand for affordable sedans. For now, there are no plans to introduce the new Sunny in India, though Sunny features in the top car exports from India regularly. In India, Nissan will focus on SUVs and MPVs.