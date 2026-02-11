2027 Toyota Highlander Debuts As 3 Row Electric SUV – 515 Kms Range

Toyota has officially unveiled the all-new 2027 Highlander, marking a major shift for the popular SUV nameplate. For the first time in its 25-year history, Highlander goes fully electric. It also becomes Toyota’s first three-row battery electric vehicle (BEV) in the U.S. and the first BEV Highlander to be assembled in America. The new Highlander will be manufactured at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, while battery modules will be assembled at Toyota’s newly opened battery plant in North Carolina.

All-Electric Powertrain, Up To 515 Kms Range

The 2027 Highlander will be offered in two grades – XLE and Limited. Powertrain choices vary depending on drivetrain configuration. The XLE will be available in both front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD). FWD versions use a 77.0 kWh battery delivering a manufacturer-estimated 287-mile range.

AWD variants can be had with either the 77.0 kWh battery (270-mile range) or a larger 95.8 kWh pack offering up to 320 miles of estimated range. The Limited grade comes standard with AWD and the larger 95.8 kWh battery, also delivering up to 320 miles of range.

In terms of performance, FWD models produce 221 hp and 198 lb-ft of torque. AWD versions generate a combined 338 hp and 323 lb-ft of torque, giving the new Highlander strong acceleration alongside the typical low center-of-gravity benefits of an EV.

Charging duties are handled via a North American Charging System (NACS) port, giving access to a wide DC fast charging network in the U.S. Under ideal conditions, 10–80% charging can be achieved in around 30 minutes. An 11 kW onboard AC charger and dual-voltage cable are standard.

Larger, Wider And More Modern

Toyota has redesigned the Highlander from the ground up on a modified TNGA-K platform adapted for high-capacity batteries. The SUV is now wider and longer in wheelbase. Overall width increases to 78.3 inches (1989mm), while wheelbase grows to 120.1 inches (3051mm), significantly improving cabin space. Height is slightly reduced to 67.3 inches (1710mm) for a sportier stance.

Design adopts Toyota’s latest “hammerhead” front fascia with slim DRLs, flush door handles, strong fender flares and aerodynamic detailing. Inside, the cabin features a 14-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital driver display, customizable 64-color ambient lighting and an available panoramic glass roof. The three-row layout seats up to seven passengers. With the third row folded flat, cargo space exceeds 45 cubic feet (1274 liters).

Tech-Heavy Cabin With V2L Capability

The 2027 Highlander comes equipped with Toyota Audio Multimedia featuring 5G connectivity, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and integrated navigation that can display turn-by-turn directions in the digital instrument cluster.

A major addition is Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality, allowing the Highlander to power external appliances or serve as a backup power source in emergencies (bi-directional accessories required). This is a first for a Toyota model sold in the US.

Safety features include Toyota Safety Sense 4.0, which adds upgraded detection hardware and enhanced ADAS functionality. Features such as Pre-Collision System, Lane Tracing Assist, Proactive Driving Assist and Full-Speed Adaptive Cruise Control are standard.

Toyota’s Fourth BEV In The US

The 2027 Highlander joins the Toyota bZ, bZ Woodland and C-HR as the brand’s fourth BEV in the American market. Toyota states that it will soon offer 22 electrified models globally. Sales of the all-electric Highlander are expected to begin in late 2026, with pricing to be announced closer to launch.