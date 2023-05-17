28 Electric Cars You Can Buy In India – Price And Range Details

If you are planning to buy an electric car in India in 2023 – Here are the 28 electric cars to choose from

EVs are currently the talk of automotive town. Most recent entrant into this space is MG Comet. If this small and boxy urban electric mobility solution is not for you, we have compiled a list of all available EVs in India. Whether you’ve just had your first promotion or you belong to Ambani’s family, this list covers every electric vehicle you can buy in India. Full list of electric cars along with prices, range in the table at the end of the article.

1. MG Comet

The newest EV with smallest battery and footprint on this list is MG Comet. It has a 17.3 kWh battery and 230 km of range from a single charge. It has an FWD layout with a single motor generating 42 bhp of power and 110 Nm of torque. Starting price is Rs. 7.98 lakh, making Comet the most affordable EV in India.

2. Tata Tiago EV

Tiago EV starts from Rs. 8.69 lakh and is Tata’s least expensive offering. Tata offers a choice between 19.2 or 24 kWh batteries with 250 or 315 km range, respectively. AC Charger options include 3.3kW or 7.2 kW. 60 bhp of power and 110 Nm from a single motor drives the front wheels.

3. Citroen eC3

The French brand’s maiden EV, eC3, is its second mainstream offering for India. It mainly rivals Tiago EV and counters Tiago EV’s value proposition with a larger footprint. A single motor with 56 bhp and 143 Nm drives its front wheels.

4. Tata Tigor EV

Tiago EV’s sedan counterpart gets a larger 26 kWh battery pack and performance figures are higher too at 74 bhp and 170 Nm. Range is around the same ballpark as the Tiago EV. It is the most affordable electric sedan in India.

5. Tata Nexon EV Prime

This vehicle is what gave Tata its electric car market dominance. Nexon EV Prime gets a 30.2 kWh battery and 312 km of range. A single motor drives front wheels with 127 bhp and 245 Nm. Nexon EV Prime hits 0-100 km/h in under 10 seconds as well.

6. Mahindra XUV400

XUV400 marks the re-entry of Mahindra in EV space. Mahindra is offering 34.5 kWh and 39.4 kWh battery options with 375 km and 456 km of range, to rival Tata Nexon EV Prime and Max respectively. XUV400 undercuts Nexon EV Max and is a larger vehicle as well. Performance figures indicate 148 bhp and 310 Nm.

7. Nexon EV Max

This is currently one of the most popular electric vehicles in India. It has a 40.5 kWh battery promising 453 km of range. 141 bhp and 250 Nm performance figures are below XUV400, but Tata promises 0-100 km/h in 9 seconds. Tata recently offered Dark Edition variant along with a larger and slicker infotainment screen.

8. MG ZS EV

ZS EV is MG’s maiden electric vehicle in India. Currently in its facelifted form, it packs 174 bhp and 280 Nm from its single motor and hits 100 km/h in 8.5 seconds. A 50.3 kWh battery promises up to 461 km of range as well.

9. Hyundai Kona EV

This was Hyundai’s first electric offering for India. It starts from Rs. 23.84 lakh and rivals like Tata Nexon EV Max and Mahindra XUV400 match it in battery size and range, while significantly undercutting it in pricing. There’s a new Kona EV, but that is less likely to launch in India as Creta EV is already under consideration.

10. BYD e6

The Chinese EV juggernaut, BYD, entered the Indian market with the e6. It was an electric MPV for commercial and fleet buyers but was later introduced for PV space. It packs a 71.7 kWh battery and a single motor with 94 bhp and 180 Nm. Because of its large proportions, it only promised a range of 415 km.

11. BYD Atto 3

The brand’s flagship offering in India is a cool electric crossover SUV called Atto 3. It features a large 60.48 kWh battery, promising 521 km of range. It boasts 201 bhp and 310 Nm and can sprint from 0-100 in 7.3 seconds too. The rotating infotainment screen along with quirky interiors are its forte.

12. Hyundai Ioniq 5

Ioniq 5 is currently one of the most critically acclaimed electric cars around the world. It has a neo-retro design language and packs a 72.6 kWh battery pack with 631 km of range. India-spec Ioniq 5 only gets a single RWD motor that promises 215 bhp, 350 Nm and a 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.2 seconds. All this for Rs. 45.95 lakh.

13. Mini Cooper SE

There is very little to talk about Mini Cooper SE. It is a Mini, adored by most people and costs Rs. 50.90 lakh. For the money, it offers a 32.6 kWh battery with 270 km range, 184 bhp, 270 Nm, 0-100 km/h sprint in 7.3 seconds along with a lot of style and appeal.

14. Volvo XC40 Recharge

XC40 Recharge is by far the most affordable AWD electric vehicle in India with dual motors. As a result, performance is an absolute blast with 402 bhp, 660 Nm and 0-100 km/h sprint in under 4.8 seconds. Volvo’s renowned reliability, sensibility and safety are appreciated factors as well. Volvo offers a 78 kWh battery with a 418 km claimed range.

15. Kia EV6

Kia’s Ioniq 5 counterpart is EV6. It features a larger 77.4 kWh battery and Kia is offering in both RWD and AWD configs. Kia India is bringing EV6 via CBU route and hence the higher price tag. RWD variant is good for 226 bhp and 350 Nm sprinting from 0-100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. Dual motor AWD variant promises 321 bhp, 650 Nm and 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.2 seconds. Claimed range is 708 km.

16. BMW i4

The first German in this list is BMW i4 sedan. If you can gloss over its controversial grille design, there is a lot to like. For starters, it has an 83.9 kWh battery promising 590 km of range, dual motor layout with AWD, 335 bhp, 430 Nm and 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.7 seconds. The main draw for i4 is that it is the most affordable electric (proper) sedan in India.

17. Mercedes-Benz EQB

EQB is an electric version of GLB 3-row crossover SUV. It is the most affordable electric car from the three-pointed star. EQB packs a 66.5 kWh battery pack with 423 km of range along with Merc’s 4MATIC AWD and dual motors. Powertrain generates 225 bhp and 390 Nm and 0-100 km/h sprint takes 8 seconds.

18. Mercedes-Benz EQC

EQC was Merc’s first electric offering in India. It is an electrified version of GLC and is one of the most popular mid-size luxury electric SUV in the world. 80 kWh battery, 450 km of range, 402 bhp, 760 Nm, and a 0-100 km/h run in 5.1 seconds are respectable numbers considering it is an upright SUV.

19. Audi e-tron

Audi’s most affordable electric vehicle in India is the e-tron SUV. The German brand offers a choice between 71 kWh and 95 kWh battery packs with 379 km and 484 km range respectively. Both battery configs get a dual motor setup with AWD. Lower-spec variants generate 308 bhp and 540 Nm, while higher-spec variants churn out 402 bhp and 664 Nm.

20. Jaguar i-Pace

i-Pace is Jaguar’s only electric vehicle both here and abroad. It encapsulates the brand’s newest design direction and is a work of art. It packs a 90 kWh battery capable of driving 470 km on a single charge. Two electric motors yield a combined 394 bhp of power and 696 Nm of torque. Being a Jaag, it promises spectacular handling characteristics as well.

21. Audi e-tron Sportback

This is the more attractive Audi e-tron and gets a sloping coupe roofline. It packs the same hardware and promises similar performance to e-tron SUV. Audi India priced it around Rs. 18 lakh more than the most affordable e-tron.

22. BMW iX

Just like i4, BMW iX has a lot to like, except for its controversial design. When compared to i4, iX gets a smaller 76.6 kWh battery pack and promises less range of 425 km. 326 bhp, 630 Nm, dual motor with AWD and 0-100 km/h in 6.1 seconds are notable bits.

23. Porsche Taycan

Taycan is the first real European rival for Tesla Model S. It offers what Tesla lacks, a sense of luxury. Battery size goes till 93.4 kWh, promising a range of up to 484 km (RWD). Range might be low compared to battery size. But is acceptable considering top-spec Turbo S packs dual motors with 625 bhp and 1,050 Nm torque and can hit 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds with AWD.

24. Mercedes-Benz EQS

At 107.8 kWh capacity, Mercedes-Benz EQS packs in the largest battery among EVs in India. Largest battery translates to highest range too, promising 857 km on a single charge. This luxurious barge of a limousine ain’t no slouch either. With a dual motor layout, AWD, 516 bhp and 855 Nm, EQS will hit 100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds.

25. Audi e-tron GT

Wanted a Porsche Taycan, but from Audi? e-tron GT is that vehicle. The appeal of a Porsche is missing. But the e-tron GT makes sense too as it packs more knobs and buttons to control interior functions than Taycan.

26. Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

Station wagons are one of the hottest segments in Europe. Porsche saw an opportunity and crafted Taycan Sport Turismo. It is not on offer in India. Instead, we get its ruggedised and off-roady version called Cross Turismo. It is a Porsche Taycan underneath, better looking (IMO).

27. BMW i7

Another BMW vehicle with a controversial design. But i7 is a full-size sedan and rivals Mercedes-Benz EQS. It packs 101.78 kWh of battery with a claimed 625 km of range. Dual motors with 536 bhp and 745 Nm allow the i7 to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds. It is slightly more expensive than EQS for less performance and less range. It blows punches with more rear-seat occupant luxury than EQS.

28. Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS

If you thought standard EQS was already bonkers, you’re right. But folks at Mercedes-Benz and AMG think otherwise. AMG EQS has the same battery as EQS, but motors get an upgrade to generate 751 bhp and 1,020 Nm of torque. The AMG EQS is not as quick as the Taycan Turbo S, but 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds is commendable.