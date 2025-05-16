2nd Gen Honda Amaze Major Variant Rejig – VX Discontinued, Details

When a new vehicle has been launched in the market, many OEMs continue to sell the preceding model until it meets its demise. HCIL (Honda Cars India Ltd) is no stranger to this strategy as the company sold 4th Gen City alongside 5th Gen City sedan.

When Honda launched 3rd Gen Amaze in December 2024, we saw a similar pattern where the company kept 2nd Gen Amaze on sale. When that happened, we used to get S and VX trim levels. Fast forwarding to May 2025, HCIL has axed the top-spec VX trim from 2nd Gen Amaze. Let’s take a look at the details.

2nd Gen Honda Amaze Major Variant Rejig

With 3rd Gen Honda Amaze launched in India, the company seems to be slowly moving towards phasing out 2nd Gen model. Honda offered 2nd Gen Amaze in S and VX trim levels after 3rd Gen Amaze was launched, which is now reduced to just one trim level.

The company has de-listed 2nd Gen Amaze’s top-spec VX trim from the website. Considering it has been half a year since 3rd Gen Amaze was launched, it is highly likely that VX trim will be discontinued, never to return. Leaving S trim as the sold offering with 2nd Gen Amaze, which could be discontinued in the future, depending on the demand.

Pricing for 2nd Gen Amaze now starts from Rs 7,62,800 (Ex-sh) for S MT (Manual Transmission) variant and goes till Rs 8,52,600 for S CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) automatic variant. Colour choices offered with 2nd Gen Amaze include Lunar Silver Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic and Meteoroid Grey Metallic.

What are the features?

It has to be noted that Platinum White Pearl shade costs extra – Rs 7,68,800 (Ex-sh) for S MT variant and Rs 8,52,600 (Ex-sh) for S CVT variant. 2nd Gen Honda Amaze S trim is less equipped than the top-spec VX trim. Notable features include dual airbags, LED DRLs, LED tail lights, 14-inch wheels, MID screen, 2-Din music system with steering mounted controls, manual AC, electrically adjustable ORVMs and more.

It continues to be powered by the same 1.2L 4-cylinder naturally aspirated VTEC Petrol engine that is capable of delivering 90 PS of peak power and 110 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT.