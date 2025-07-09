2nd Gen Hyundai Venue New Steering Wheel Spied Before Launch

Hyundai Venue is among the stalwart sub 4m SUVs sold in India. It is on sale since 2019 and has received one major facelift in 2022. Now, the company is working on a new Venue, which is expected to be positioned as a new generation of Venue, rather than its second facelift. This could mean a thorough interior update, which the new spy shots have confirmed.

For the first time, we can see the new steering wheel of 2nd Gen Hyundai Venue spied in the latest spy shots credited to automotive enthusiast Sukhpreet Singh. When launched, 2nd Gen Hyundai Venue will lock horns with other sub 4m SUVs like Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV3XO and others.

Hyundai Venue New Steering Wheel

What’s the big deal with a new steering wheel? One might ask. The new steering wheel is a symbolic representation of an all-new interior, which has been kept the same ever since it was first launched in 2019. Along with a new steering wheel, we can expect a new dashboard and centre console to bring newness into the equation.

These new spy shots did not show much more of the interiors of 2nd Gen Venue, except for its new steering wheel. At first glance, it looks like 2nd Gen Venue is getting the same or a similar steering wheel as the one we saw in Creta Electric.

We say this because of the similar layout of steering controls placed in a squarish housing, albeit without a centre silver strip, which is in Creta Electric. Unlike Creta Electric, upcoming Venue is likely to get the a conventional gear selector, placed in its usual position in the centre console, like current Venue. While it is not confirmed, launch could happen around the festive season.

What to expect?

Rest of the dashboard was covered in camouflage on this particular test mule, leaving us blinded regarding other changes. However, one can expect a new and larger centre infotainment screen (probably a 10.2-inch unit), a new 10.2-inch TFT instrument screen, ventilated seats and panoramic sunroof among other features.

Where powertrains are concerned, 2nd Gen Hyundai Venue is likely to retain its current powertrain options. This means a 1.2L 4-cylinder NA Petrol engine, a 1.5L4-cylinder Turbo Diesel engine and a 1.0L 3-cylinder Turbo Petrol engine. There will be an N Line version of this vehicle too, with sportier dynamics and components, which will only offer the 1.0L Turbo Petrol engine option.