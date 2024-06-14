2nd Gen Isuzu MU-X Facelift Debuts – Starts THB 1,184,000 (Rs 26.90 Lakh)

Updated Isuzu MU-X gets a cosmetic refresh across exteriors and interiors, along with new tech features

Isuzu has introduced a mid-lifecycle update for the 2nd-gen MU-X SUV in Thailand. While there are new features, the ladder frame chassis and powertrain options have been carried forward. Isuzu MU-X facelift will soon be launched in other markets as well. However, should Isuzu India consider bringing this to our market and replacing the ageing 1st gen model? That’s a question for another day.

Isuzu MU-X Facelift Debuts – Exterior updates

The 3-row SUV, Isuzu MU-X has a lot in common with Isuzu D-Max pickup. The 2nd gen model sold overseas gets a facelift along with a new RS variant that packs a sportier profile. This RS variant further adds to the appeal of ‘Ultimate’ trim. Isuzu MU-X facelift has a completely redesigned front fascia. The LED headlights have acquired a sharper design, accompanied by a more prominent grill. A rugged design for the bumper intakes further accentuates this SUV’s sporty aesthetics.

Side profile has thick body cladding, running boards, sporty alloy wheels, blacked-out B and C pillars and body-coloured door handles. At the rear, Isuzu MU-X facelift has a refreshed bumper and all-new full-width LED tail lights.

Folks who want a more vibrant look and feel have the option to choose the new RS variant. Exclusive features like chrome infused grill, front skid plate, garnish around the intakes and rear bumper extensions. The new Isuzu MU-X RS variant also gets 20-inch alloy wheels in a black finish, accompanied by blacked-out fender flares and a roof. Visuals are further enhanced with lime green highlights on the RS emblems and centre caps.

Isuzu MU-X Facelift Debuts – Refreshed Interiors

Updates on the inside include a new 7-inch digital instrument cluster. There’s an updated 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The facelift focuses on achieving improved aesthetics with updates to its seats and door trims. RS variant get additional interior highlights such as red ambient lighting and black inserts. Isuzu MU-X facelift Ultimate trim packs in truffle brown leather upholstery, accompanied with matching inserts.

Upgraded safety kit

Equipped with a new camera, Isuzu MU-X facelift gets additional ADAS features. Depending on the variant, SUV’s ADAS kit includes features such as blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, lane keeping assist and rear cross-traffic brake. The surround view monitor comes with multiple functions including the ability to see under the vehicle’s floor. A transparent bonnet view, if you may. This is specially beneficial when off-roading.

Same engines

Powertrain options for Isuzu MU-X facelift are the same as earlier. There’s a 1.9-litre turbo diesel that makes 148 hp and a 3.0-litre turbo diesel that generates 187 hp. 4WD option is available with only the top-spec RS variant. In Thailand, all variants of Isuzu MU-X are equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Isuzu MU-X facelift – Pricing

The base-spec model is priced at THB 1,184,000 (approx. Rs 26.90 lakh). The top-spec 4×4 RS variant is being offered at THB 1,759,000 (Rs 39.97 lakh). Isuzu MU-X facelift will continue to rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and Ford Everest in select ASEAN markets.