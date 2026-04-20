2nd Gen Kia Seltos To Enter Europe – Will Take On VW T-Roc, Toyota C-HR

Kia is set to introduce the second-generation Seltos in European markets for the first time, marking a significant expansion for one of its best-selling global SUVs. While the previous-gen Seltos was sold in markets like India, the US and Korea, it was never offered in Europe, where Kia instead focused on models like Sportage and Sorento. With the new-generation model, Kia is now targeting the highly competitive European compact SUV segment, where it will rival established players such as Volkswagen T-Roc and Toyota C-HR.

From India Debut To Global Success

The Seltos has played a pivotal role in Kia’s global expansion story. Originally developed with a strong focus on markets like India, the first-generation model made its debut in 2019 as the brand’s launch product in the country. It quickly gained popularity for its design, features and value, becoming one of Kia’s best-selling SUVs worldwide.

Over the years, Seltos has expanded across multiple global markets including the US, South Korea and Australia, establishing itself as a key volume driver for the brand. With the second-generation model, Kia is now taking the next step by introducing the Seltos in Europe for the very first time, marking a significant milestone in its global journey.

Strong Start In India And South Korea

The second-gen Seltos made its global debut earlier this year, with India and South Korea being the first markets to receive the new model, where sales commenced in January 2026. In South Korea, the new Seltos has quickly emerged as the best-selling SUV in its segment, supported by the availability of both petrol and hybrid powertrains.

In India, Seltos continues to be among the top 3 best-selling SUVs in its class, consistently registering over 10,000 monthly sales. Currently, the India-spec model is offered with petrol and diesel engine options, while a hybrid variant is expected to be introduced later this year.

The new Seltos will be positioned between Stonic and Sportage in Kia’s European lineup. Measuring around 4.43 metres in length with a 2,690 mm wheelbase, it slots into the C-SUV segment. Design-wise, the SUV draws inspiration from Kia’s newer EV lineup such as EV3 and EV5, bringing a sharper and more modern look.

Hybrid-Focused Powertrain Strategy For Europe

For Europe, Kia is focusing heavily on electrification. The new Seltos will be offered with a 1.6-litre turbo petrol-based hybrid system, available in both front-wheel drive and e-AWD configurations. Power outputs are expected to be around 152 hp for FWD and 176 hp for AWD variants, paired with a dual-clutch transmission. Some markets may also get a non-hybrid petrol option, but plug-in hybrid versions are not part of the plan.

Inside, the new Seltos features a modern layout with dual 12.3-inch displays and a separate climate control screen, along with connected tech and ADAS features. The European rollout will happen in phases, with the UK launch scheduled for Q4 2026.