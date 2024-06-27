2nd Gen Skoda Kodiaq Spied Again – Shows Massive Road Presence

When launched in India, the 7-seater 2nd Gen Skoda Kodiaq SUV will rival VW Tiguan Allspace and Jeep Meridian and other SUVs

Recently, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India commenced imports of 100 Superb sedans to our shores. This wasn’t the new Gen Superb like we were expecting. However, we wish the company would rather bring the newly unveiled 2nd Gen Skoda Kodiaq to our shores owing to India’s love for high-riding vehicles. That’s exactly what Skoda is doing now.

2nd Gen Skoda Kodiaq Unveiled

In typical Skoda fashion, 2nd gen Kodiaq is still unmistakably a Kodiaq. But the SUV has now evolved to incorporate ‘Modern Solid’ design language. Fascia is all new, yet matching its predecessor in overall approach. In the recent spy pictures by doniii3, we can see the 2025 Kodiaq on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway exuding massive road presence.

A few chrome accents, 2nd gen LED Matrix Beam headlights, horizontal strip LED DRL signature, active moustache grill, sporty lower bumper, and animated turn indicators are notable elements. Sculpted bonnet with strong creases, Skoda’s new logo and other elements from Modern Solid design theme bind it within the family DNA.

The main changes in the new generation can be seen in side profile. Primary highlight has to be its stylised D-Pillar with contrasting colours. Other notable elements are a new set of alloy wheels for a dapper look and squared-off wheel arches. Rear has Skoda-typical C-shaped LED tail lights that are ‘interconnected’, but not connected.

Despite the Skoda Kodiaq’s length growing by 60 mm with more body surface for air to react on, Skoda has managed to achieve an impressive 0.282Cd air drag coefficient. New design and active cooling grill greatly contribute to that effect. There are three rows of seating like current model and Skoda’s clever interior engineering is known to strike decent space.

Powertrains and Features

On the inside, we can see a redesigned dashboard along with new controls. You’ll notice that centre console lacks a gear selector. That’s because it has been shifted to the steering column. The optional free-standing 13-inch infotainment screen, standard 10-inch virtual cockpit and Skoda’s smart dials grab attention. 45W USB charging, head-up display, twin wireless charging, ergo seats with pneumatic massage function, connected tech with infotainment apps and ChatGPT-based voice commands and Canton audio system are a few notable interior features.

2025 Kodiaq is getting plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid powertrain options. Both petrol and diesel engines are on offer too. Mild-hybrid tech is offered with an entry-level 1.5L 150 bhp petrol engine, while the Kodiaq iV with PHEV powertrain packs a total system output of 204 bhp and promises a 100 km range of pure electric power per charge. All powertrains get a DSG transmission.

For India, however, we can expect the same 2.0L TSI Petrol engine generating 204 bhp seen in other VW and Audi cars. Where safety is concerned, 2nd Gen Skoda Kodiaq packs 9 airbags, driver attention and drowsiness assist among other features. Adding convenience are Intelligent park assist and remote parking. Launch is likely to happen around the festive season.

