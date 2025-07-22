2nd Skoda VW Recall Issued For Seatbelts – Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia, Virtus, Taigun

In the voluntary recall dated 18th July, 860 units of Skoda and 961 units of Volkswagen cars manufactured in India have been covered

As reported by SIAM, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) has announced a voluntary recall for a seatbelt-related issue. Earlier this year in May, a similar seatbelt-related recall was announced by SAVWIPL. The latest recall covers specific units manufactured between December 2021 to May 2025. Let’s check out the details.

Skoda VW Cars Recalled – Issue with rear seat belt assembly

In the voluntary recall note, two issues have been mentioned. One of these relates to a crack in the metal base frame, part of the rear seatbelt assembly. Both the left side and right-side units have the identified issue. In the second issue, it has been noted that an incorrect part(s) has been installed in the front and rear seat belt.

While the voluntary recall provides the details of the issue, it does not mention the potential risks. In the earlier voluntary recall announced in May 2025, it was mentioned that the identified issue may lead to failure of rear seat belt. This would create risks for passengers in the case of a frontal collision. The latest voluntary recall does not provide any details of the outcome scenarios.

Skoda cars covered under the latest recall include Kylaq, Kushaq and Slavia. Volkswagen cars include Taigun and Virtus. Units covered under this recall were manufactured between December 2021 and May 2025. In the earlier recall, 21,513 units of Volkswagen cars (Taigun and Virtus) and 25,722 units of Skoda cars (Kylaq, Slavia and Kushaq) were impacted. These were manufactured between 24th May 2024 and 1st April 2025.

VIN number check

Similar to earlier voluntary recalls, it is likely that the repair / replacement will be provided free of cost to consumers. SAVWIPL is likely to contact owners individually. To inform them about the recall and fix an appointment with the service centre. Skoda and Volkswagen have their respective voluntary recall pages as well on their website.

To check if their Skoda or Volkswagen car is covered under the latest recall, users just need to enter their vehicle’s 17-character alpha-numeric VIN number. Since this is a safety related issue, it is advisable that users follow the instructions and get the faulty parts replaced without delay. In the earlier recall announced in May, only the rear seat belts were impacted.

But in this latest recall, there appears to be an issue with both the front and rear seat belts. Such issues are quite common and similar seatbelt-related recalls have been announced by other OEMs as well in the past. Carmakers perform continuous quality inspections, which help identify issues well before they can create major risks. By working proactively, carmakers effectively address safety concerns. Such steps contribute significantly in building consumer trust and confidence.