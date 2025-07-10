2W EV Retail Sales June 2025, FY25 – TVS, Bajaj, Ola, Ather, Hero

India’s electric two wheeler space grew at a healthy rate in June 2025 marking both a YoY and MoM increase in retail numbers

The electric two wheeler segment in India has seen tremendous growth over the past several months. Sales have growth significantly as newer models enter the markets. Charging infrastructure has also seen a notable improvement and Battery as a Service (BaaS) has significantly upped the ante in this segment as it significantly reduces upfront costs and makes electric mobility even more accessible.

2W EV Retail Sales June 2025

Electric 2W sales stood at 1,05,355 units in June 2025. This was a 31.69% YoY growth from 80,003 unit sales of June 2024 while MoM sales too improved by 4.99% from 1,00,345 units sold in May 2025.

TVS Motor commanded the sales list with 25,300 unit sales in the past month. This related to an 80.34% YoY growth from 14,029 units sold in June 2024. MoM sales were up by 2.96% when compared to 24,572 units sold in the previous month. The TVS iQube has just been introduced with new battery options and is now available with four battery pack options that include 2.2 kWh, 3.1 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 5.3 kWh versions.

The Bajaj Chetak is another electric two wheeler that has been well received. Sales grew to 23,032 units in June 2025, up by 154.47% from 9,051 units sold in June 2024. It was also a 5.59% MoM improvement from 21,812 units sold in May 2025.

Ola Electric, even as the company is going through some crisis has accounted for 20,190 unit sales last month. Sales declined sharply by 45.22% YoY from 36,859 units sold in June 2024 while MoM sales improved by 9.13%. Ather Energy, a strong competitor in this segment, reported 14,526 unit sales last month. Positive sales were seen both on a YoY and MoM basis with a 133.69% 12.99% growth rate respectively.

Lower down the sales list was Hero MotoCorp. As the company has just expanded its portfolio with the Hero Vida VX2 electric scooter with Battery-as-a-Service, it has also seen sales of 7,668 units in the past month. This was a healthy 148.88% YoY growth from 3,081 units sold in June 2024 while MoM sales were up 7.02%.

Greaves, BGauss, Pur Energy – 2W EV Retail Sales

Greaves Electric saw a 54.60% YoY and 0.50% MoM growth in electric two wheeler retail sales at 4,199 units last month. BGauss sales stood at 1,952 units, experiencing an 83.80% YoY and 83.11% MoM growth while Pur Energy witnessed 1,429 unit sales marking a 321.53% YoY and 12.52% MoM improvement.

Since the refreshed River Indie was launched in November 2024, River Mobility, a Bengaluru-based startup has seen outstanding improvement in its sales figures. Retail sales last month stood at 1,246 units which was a massive 523% growth from 200 unit sales of June 2024. MoM sales also showed off strong momentum with 31.43% rise over 948 units sold in May 2025.

Other electric 2W makers added 5,813 units to total retail sales even as its YoY and MoM sales figures declined sharply.