2W EV Retail Sales March 2025, FY25 – Bajaj, TVS, Ola, Ather, Hero

The Indian 2W EV segment has been on the rise and more OEMs are trying their luck and competing to the highest level. With Ola Electric on a downward spiral where sales are concerned, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor have gained a lot of ground. With the Chetak lineup, Bajaj Auto even emerged as the #1 2W EV brand for March 2025.

Monthly sales in March 2025 stood at 1,30,375 units which was a 7.10% YoY decline when compared to the 1,40,344 units sold in March 2024 with a volume loss of 9,969 units YoY. In FY25, total sales stood at 11,49,422 units which was a 21.18% YoY growth over 9,48,518 units sold in FY24 with a volume gain of 2,00,904 units YoY.

2W EV Retail Sales March 2025

It was Bajaj Auto that topped the sales charts in March 2025 as the company sold 34,907 Chetak electric scooters, securing 26.77% of the market share. When compared to the 18,088 units sold in March 2024, Bajaj registered a 92.98% YoY growth and sales almost doubled. Volume gain stood at 16,819 units and the market share has more than doubled YoY.

TVS Motor took 2nd place in March 2025 with 30,477 units sold and secured a 23.28% market share. When compared to 26,644 units sold last year, TVS registered 14.38% YoY growth. Ola Electric in 3rd place, sold 23,435 units last month with 56.31% You decline. Sales have more than halved YoY and the 17.98% market share is less than half of what it had in March 2024.

Ather Energy managed to sell 15,467 units last month which accounted for a YoY decline of 11.25% YoY and it secured an 11.86% market share. Hero Vida sold 7,982 units with a 6.12% market share. The company has doubled its market share YoY and gained 3,897 units in volume YoY when compared to the 4,085 units sold last year.

These were followed by Greaves with 5,642 units and 87.44% YoY growth, BGAUSS with 2,591 units and 16.79% YoY decline, PUR Energy with 1,805 units sold and 291.54% YoY growth, Revolt with 1,395 units and 134.45% YoY growth, Kinetic Green with 842 units and 78.78% YoY decline, River with 794 units and 375% YoY growth along with other brands that constituted for 5,038 units.

2W EV Retail Sales FY25

While Ola’s Monthly sales have dropped quite significantly, it continues to lead in FY25 sales charts with 3,44,009 units sold. Ola even registered a 4.26% YoY growth when compared to 3,29,947 units sold in FY24 with a volume gain of 14,062 units. Market share in FY25 was 29.93%, which is down from 34.79% in FY24.

TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Ather Energy secured 2nd, 3rd and 4th positions as these companies sold 2,37,576, 2,30,806 and 1,30,944 units respectively. TVS registered 29.68% YoY growth and 20.67% market share, Bajaj registered 115.32% YoY growth and 20.08% market share and Ather registered 19.95% YoY growth and 11.39% market share in FY25.

These were followed by Hero MotoCorp with 48,674 units and 174.68% YoY growth, Greaves with 40,162 units and 28.41% YoY growth, BGAUSS with 17,343 units and 13.79% YoY growth, Revolt with 11,564 units and 57.29% YoY growth, Wardwizard with 9,394 units and 3% YoY growth, Pur Energy with 8,982 units and 28.66% YoY growth, Kinetic Green with 8,452 units and 12.98% YoY decline along with other brands accounting for 61,516 units in FY25.