2W Retail Sales April 2025 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, Royal Enfield, Yamaha

As per the data released by FADA (Federation of Automotive Dealers Association), there were 16,86,774 units of 2W vehicles sold in the country in the month of April 2025. This total sales led to a healthy growth of 2.25% YoY when compared to the 16,49,591 units sold in April 2024. This led to a volume growth of 37,183 units YoY. Let’s break down the numbers further.

2W Retail Sales April 2025

At the top of this list in retail sales, we have Hero MotoCorp with 5,11,687 units sold last month. There was a 0.12% YoY decline in sales when compared to the 5,12,298 units sold last year. The company lost 611 units in volume YoY, but it still holds 30.34% of the market share in 2W retail sales. In wholesale prospect, Hero faced setbacks as it fell to 3rd position in domestic market for the month of April 2025.

In 2nd place, we have Honda with 4,06,102 units sold. Honda managed to bag 24.08% market share in retail sales in April 2025. When compared to the 3,95,431 units sold last year, Honda registered 2.7% YoY growth and 10,671 units in volume. In 3rd place, we have TVS Motor with 3,09,274 units sold and saw sales grow by 10.01% YoY with a volume growth of 28,144 units.

4th place was held by Bajaj Auto in April 2025 with 1,83,069 units sold and accounted for 10.85% market share. Bajaj saw sales drop by 6.74% YoY, losing 13,240 units in volume. Suzuki, in 5th place, registered 16.97% YoY growth as the company sold 91,741 units as opposed to 78,428 units from last year, gaining 13,313 units in volume YoY.

Royal Enfield in 6th place sold 80,090 units, which was an 8.92% YoY growth over 73,532 units sold last year, gaining 6,558 units in volume. Yamaha’s sales stood at 52,289 units and there was a 6.85% YoY decline, losing 3,846 units in volume as the company sold 56,135 units last year in April 2024.

Highest YoY decline from Ola Electric

The highest YoY decline was registered by Ola Electric at 42.31% de-growth YoY. Sales came rather close to halving YoY as the company sold 19,709 units, down from 34,163 units sold last year. Ather Energy, on the other hand, registered a thunderous 217.74% YoY growth as it sold 13,167 units as opposed to 4,144 units from last year.

This was followed by Ampere with 4,000 units sold and 59.24% YoY growth, Vespa and Aprilia with 2,563 units sold and 11.65% YoY decline, Jawa and Yezdi with 2,391 units with 15.69% YoY decline and other brands combined, accounted for 10,692 units with a generalised 9.41% YoY growth.