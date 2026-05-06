2W Retail Sales April 2026 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, RE, Suzuki, Yamaha, Ather, Ola

Two wheeler retail sales opened FY2027 on a strong note with double-digit YoY growth, although volumes dipped slightly on a MoM basis

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released vehicle retail data for April 2026, highlighting healthy demand across most automotive segments. Total vehicle retails in April 2026 stood at 26,11,317 units, registering a 12.94% YoY growth and marking the highest-ever April sales on record for the Indian auto industry.

Improved consumer sentiment due to the wedding season, stable RBI interest rates and easing supply constraints helped support demand across categories. However, despite the positive start to the new financial year, FADA has cautioned that rising temperatures, possible fuel price hikes and supply-related challenges for select models could impact demand momentum in the coming months.

Two Wheeler Retail Sales April 2026

The two wheeler segment recorded retail sales of 19,16,258 units in April 2026, witnessing a healthy growth of 13.01% YoY over 16,95,638 units sold in April 2025. On a month-on-month basis, however, sales declined by 1.78% from 19,51,006 units retailed in March 2026, which is a typical trend seen after the financial year-end buying rush.

Hero MotoCorp continued to lead the segment with 5,52,145 units sold in April 2026. The company posted a 7.73% YoY growth and commanded a 28.81% market share. Honda followed in second position with 4,72,289 unit sales, registering a strong 15.82% YoY growth aided by healthy scooter demand. TVS Motor retained third place with 3,68,853 units sold, up 18.70% over April 2025.

Bajaj Auto recorded retail sales of 2,01,777 units last month, supported by steady demand for both commuter motorcycles and the Chetak electric scooter range. Royal Enfield also posted positive growth with 96,798 units sold, up 17.20% YoY. Suzuki Motorcycle India was among the few major brands to report a decline, with sales falling slightly to 90,401 units from 92,517 units last year. Yamaha Motor India, on the other hand, registered healthy growth with 63,433 units sold, up 20.61% YoY.

Electric Two Wheeler Retail Sales April 2026

The electric two wheeler segment continued to see mixed performances across brands. Ather Energy emerged as one of the strongest gainers, more than doubling its retail sales to 27,034 units from 13,332 units in April 2025. Strong demand for the Rizta family scooter has played a major role in boosting Ather’s volumes and market presence.

Ola Electric, however, continued to face pressure, with sales declining sharply by 38.60% YoY to 12,171 units from 19,824 units sold in April last year. Despite a slight MoM recovery, the company’s market share remained under pressure. Greaves Electric Mobility recorded sales of 6,884 units. River Mobility continued its rapid growth trajectory with 3,199 units sold, marking one of the highest percentage growth figures in the segment. BGauss also registered strong growth with 3,066 units sold.

Classic Legends brands Jawa, Yezdi and BSA together sold 4,520 units. Aprilia and Vespa together added 2,926 units. Other manufacturers collectively contributed 10,762 units to total two wheeler retail sales in April 2026.