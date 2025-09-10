2W Retail Sales Aug 2025 – Honda, Hero, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, RE, Ola, Ather, Ampere, Vespa

2W retail sales have seen a healthy YoY and MoM growth in August 2025 while YTD sales have also ended on a positive note

Early festive-season momentum coupled with improved rural demand has brought about a healthy growth to two wheeler sales in India in August 2025. Total 2w retail sales were at 13,73,675 units, up from 13,44,380 units sold in August 2024 while it was also MoM growth from 13,55,504 units sold in July 2025.

2W Retail Sales August 2025 – Honda at No. 1

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India continued to command the sales list, a position it overtook from Hero MotoCorp in the last month as well. Honda sales stood at 3,54,531 units last month. This was a YoY growth from 3,53,917 units sold in August 2024 while it also posted a MoM improvement from 3,45,802 unit sales of July 2025.

Hero MotoCorp sales fell to 3,41,865 units, a decline from 3,59,268 units sold in August 2024. At No. 3 was TVS Motor with 2,71,522 unit sales last month, a healthy growth over 2,37,418 units sold in the same month last year. Market share also saw a surge to 19.77% from 17.66%. Retail sales of Bajaj Auto have been on the decline in recent months. Sales last month were at 1,29,138 units which was a hefty decline from 1,49,552 units sold in August 2024. It was also a sharp MoM decline as sales in July 2025 had been at 1,38,381 units.

Good retail sales were reported for Suzuki at 90,800 units. This was a YoY growth from 79,857 units sold in August 2024 taking market share up from 5.94% to 6.61%. Royal Enfield also ended August 2025 on a positive note with 71,630 unit sales. It was a significant volume increase over 56,318 units sold in the same month last year. Yamaha sales saw a YoY growth to 53,504 units, up from 52,214 units.

Electric 2W Retail Sales August 2025 – Ola, Ather

In the electric two wheeler segment, Ola Electric has suffered a massive YoY decline. Sales dipped from 27,623 units sold in August 2024 to 18,972 units in the past month. Market share too fell to 1.38% from 2.05% on a YoY basis. Ather Energy closed the gap to Ola Electric with 17,871 unit sales last month. There had been 11,046 units sold in the same month last year. This also brought about a notable YoY increase in its market share to 1.30% from 0.82%. Retail sales also improved for Greaves Electric to 4,498 units, up from 2,824 units sold in August 2024.

Vespa sales declined to 2,634 units last month. This was a dip from 2,780 units sold in August 2024. Sales of Classic Legends (Jawa / Yezdi / BSA) showed some improvement to 2,406 units over 2,122 units sold in the same month last year while Pure EV sales went up strongly to 1,779 units in the past month from just 291 units sold in August 2024.

BGauss, River and Kinetic Green have each reported improved YoY sales last month. BGauss sales went up to 1,720 units from 1,111 units. Bengaluru-based startup River Mobility also posted 1,657 unit sales, a healthy improvement from 280 units sold in August 2024 noting strong demand for its Indie electric scooter, its sole product. Kinetic Green also saw its sales improve to robust numbers at 1,513 units in the past month from 388 unit sales of last year. Other OEMs on this list, which also included electric vehicle makers, added 7,635 units to total retail sales. It was a YoY growth from 7,371 units sold in August 2024.