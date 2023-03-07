2W Retail Sales Feb 2023 – TVS, Bajaj, RE, Yamaha, Hero Electric, Ola, Jawa

Two wheeler retail sales improved by 14.75 percent YoY to 12,67,233 units in Feb 2023 with Hero and Honda commanding the segment

In the earlier post, we discussed the two wheeler wholesales. Now, FADA has released two wheeler retail sales, which in Feb 2023 stood at 12,67,233 units. This was a 14.75 percent growth over 11,04,309 units sold in Feb 2023. It related to a 1,62,924 unit volume growth. It was also a MoM growth from 12,65,069 units sold in Jan 2023. Most of the top players reported YoY growth by some significant numbers. However, the same was not seen lower down the order.

Two Wheeler Retail Sales Feb 2023

Hero MotoCorp continued to hold fort, topping sales charts with 3,90,673 units sold in the past month, up 12.14 percent from 3,48,394 units sold in Feb 2022. This was a 42,279 unit volume growth Market share however, dipped to 30.83 percent from 31.55 percent YoY.

Sales of Honda also increased substantially to 3,02,184 units in Feb 2023, up 22.45 percent from 2,46,784 units sold in Feb 2022. Market share also went up to 23.85 percent from 22.35 percent YoY. YoY volume growth stood at 55,400 units.

TVS Motor also saw a steep growth of 24.19 percent in YoY sales to 2,11,337 units in Feb 2023 from 1,70,179 units sold in Feb 2022. Market share went up to 16.68 percent from 15.41 percent YoY. With retail sales at 1,38,426 units in Feb 2023, Bajaj Auto saw 9 percent YoY growth when compared to 1,28,199 units sold in Feb 2022. Royal Enfield was up next with 64,195 unit sales, up 38.31 percent when compared to 46,413 units sold in Feb 2022.

As reported by FADA, Suzuki Motorcycle sales improved 33.44 percent to 58,992 units in Feb 2023 from 44,209 units sold in Feb 2022. Market share went up to 4.66 percent from 4 percent YoY. Yamaha also saw its retail sales increase 10.41 percent to 42,695 units in Feb 2023 from 38,766 units sold in Feb 2022 but market share dipped to 3.37 percent from 3.51 percent YoY.

Electric 2W Retail Sales Feb 2023

Demand for electric two wheelers is on the rise. Ola Electric has noted retail sales growth of 351.33 percent to 17,647 units in Feb 2023 from 3,910 units sold in Feb 2022. This was a volume growth of 13,737 units. It was however a MoM decline in sales as compared to 18,245 units sold in Jan 2023. YoY market share saw an improvement to 1.39 percent in Feb 2023 from 0.35 percent held in Feb 2022.

It was followed by Ather Energy with sales up 347.02 percent to 9,982 units in Feb 2023 from 2,233 units sold in Feb 2022. Retail sales of Hero Electric dipped 20.423 percent to 5,858 units in Feb 2023 from 7,361 units sold in Feb 2022. Ampere sales also increased YoY by 35.06 percent to 5,839 units from 4,306 units sold in Feb 2022 while Okinawa has reported a YoY dip of 35.23 percent in retail sales down to 3,837 units in Feb 2023 from 5,924 units sold in Feb 2022.

Classic Legends (Jawa and Yezdi) also reported a dip in demand by 8.15 percent in Feb 2023 to 3,156 units from 3,436 units sold in Feb 2022 as did Piaggio Vehicles that saw retail sales slip to 2,755 units in the past month from 4,174 units sold in Feb 2022. There were also others on this list with 8,350 unit retail sales in Feb 2023, a massive YoY de-growth of 83.31 percent from 50,021 units sold in Feb 2022.