2W Retail Sales Feb 2025 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, RE, Yamaha, Ather, Ola, Jawa

The Indian two-wheeler market faced a decline in retail sales in February 2025, with total registrations at 13,53,280 units, down 6.33% from 14,44,674 units in February 2024, reveals FADA. The decline was driven by lower sales in key brands like Hero, Honda, Bajaj, and Yamaha, while some manufacturers like TVS, Suzuki, Royal Enfield, and Ather saw positive growth.

Hero and Honda Lead, but Face Decline

Hero MotoCorp retained its leadership in retail sales with 3,85,988 units, but recorded a 6.80% YoY decline compared to 4,14,151 units in February 2024. Honda followed closely with 3,28,502 units, marking a 7.79% drop from last year’s 3,56,245 units. Both brands faced headwinds due to weak rural demand and higher financing costs.

TVS Motor Company bucked the trend with a 1.96% YoY increase, selling 2,53,499 units, up from 2,48,621 units in February 2024. Suzuki also registered a 4.30% growth, selling 76,673 units compared to 73,514 units last year. Royal Enfield, driven by strong demand for its new models, saw a 6.33% increase, with 70,130 units sold.

Electric Two-Wheelers See Mixed Performance – Ola Registers Big Decline

Among electric two-wheeler brands, Ather Energy witnessed an impressive 29.80% growth, with 11,807 units sold. However, Ola Electric faced a steep 74.61% drop, falling from 34,063 units in February 2024 to 8,647 units. This decline could be attributed to subsidy reductions and supply chain challenges affecting production.

Bajaj Auto saw a 10.45% YoY decline, selling 1,53,631 units, down from 1,71,561 units in February 2024. Yamaha, which had been performing well in previous months, saw a 13.47% drop, with 46,095 units sold. Piaggio also registered a decline of 21.41%, with 2,302 units sold.

The overall slowdown in two-wheeler retail sales in February 2025 reflects weak consumer sentiment and economic factors like rising costs and financing hurdles. While traditional brands like Hero and Honda saw declines, TVS, Suzuki, and Ather managed to post growth. The electric two-wheeler segment continues to face fluctuations, with Ather gaining momentum while Ola struggles. Moving forward, manufacturers will focus on expanding their product portfolios and introducing new models to revive demand in the coming months.