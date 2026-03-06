2W Retail Sales Feb 2026 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, RE, Yamaha, Ather, Jawa, Ola, Vespa

2W Retail Sales Feb 2026 – Hero Leads, Honda Close Behind As Sales Rise 25% YoY

In the earlier article, we discussed car retail sales of last month. Now, let us take a look at two wheeler retail sales (dealer to customer), which has recorded strong growth in February 2026. Total sales stood at 17,00,505 units, registering a 25.02% year-on-year increase compared to 13,60,155 units sold in February 2025.

On a month-on-month basis however, sales declined by 8.22% from 18,52,870 units in January 2026, indicating a slowdown after the strong start to the year. Year-to-date performance remained positive. Between April 2025 and February 2026, total two wheeler retail sales reached 1,94,58,477 units, marking a 12% growth compared to 1,73,73,374 units sold during the same period last year.

2W Sales Fuel Wise Breakup

Petrol and ethanol powered two-wheelers continued to dominate the market in February 2026 with a 93.34% share, though slightly lower than 94.06% recorded in February 2025. Electric two-wheelers accounted for 6.57% share, improving from 5.64% last year. CNG and LPG powered models remained niche with a 0.09% share. The rise in EV share reflects increasing consumer awareness and a growing number of electric two wheeler models entering the market.

2W Retail Sales February 2026

Among manufacturers, Hero MotoCorp retained the top position with 4,57,826 units sold in February 2026. This represents a 18.39% growth over 3,86,703 units sold during the same period last year. Honda followed closely with 4,31,253 units, registering a strong 30.74% YoY growth compared to 3,29,857 units in February 2025. TVS Motor secured the third position with 3,33,935 units, reflecting a 31.16% growth from 2,54,599 units last year.

Bajaj Auto ranked fourth with 1,80,846 units, while Suzuki Motorcycle India posted 94,398 units, marking a 22.13% YoY increase. Royal Enfield continued its steady performance with 91,216 units sold, up 26.73% YoY. The brand’s growth continues to be supported by strong demand for its sub-350cc motorcycles. Yamaha Motor India recorded 60,967 units, reflecting a 31.60% growth compared to 46,327 units sold in February 2025.

Electric 2W Retail Sales February 2026

Among electric two wheeler brands, Ather Energy reported strong growth with 20,584 units, up 71.85% from 11,978 units in February 2025. Greaves Electric (Ampere) registered 4,724 units, while Ola Electric continued to face declining sales. Retail numbers dropped to 3,968 units, a steep 54.26% decline from 8,675 units recorded in February 2025. Bengaluru-based EV startup River Mobility continued to gain traction, recording 2,255 units, a sharp rise from 613 units sold in February 2025.

Classic Legends (Jawa, Yezdi and BSA) saw retail sales rise sharply to 4,468 units, nearly doubling compared to 2,350 units last year. Meanwhile, Piaggio (Aprilia / Vespa) reported 2,867 units, while BGauss registered 2,411 units, almost doubling sales compared to last year. Other two wheeler manufacturers collectively contributed 8,787 units to the total retail tally.

Overall, February 2026 reflected strong growth across most manufacturers, with traditional ICE models continuing to dominate the market while EVs gradually increase their share.